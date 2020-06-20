George Floyd’s death has created a popular earthquake that has also bequeathed American professional sports, and one of his historical figures (Michale Jordan) has come to the fore with force. Accused years ago of not running for racism now has come to the fore. First with done announcing the donation of 100 million dollars against the racist cause. And then it was verbal.

In statements to Rick Bonnell, journalist of the Charlotte Observer, and it has been clearer than ever when referring to the conditions in which many African-Americans live in the United States: “We have seen that racism has become something that is somehow acceptable in certain circles. We must understand from childhood that this is not tolerable. Education is an essential part of social change & rdquor ;.

Jordan, who assured that the death of Floyd He had to mark a turning point, he has assured that the time has come to say enough: “African Americans have been beaten for too many years. Your soul goes like this, it is something that can no longer be accepted. It is a turning point, we have to be firm. You have to be better as a society on issues of race & rdquor ;.

He also spoke openly about how he believes that each person has to face racism: “You have to stand up to the demons themselves. Reach out, understand inequalities. We cannot let racism be acceptable, the change has to be profound. It’s not just about donating money. We have the mission that we all look at ourselves in the mirror. That is a great step to start. Just because someone was born in a suburb, you don’t have to look at someone as inferior. You cannot believe that you are better than others just because you have grown with more advantages. The key is 110% education. It is the best way that African Americans have to make things better. To get as far as possible, you have to have a good education. If I donate 100 million with the Jordan brand, we want them to be 100 million that really make a difference. And that, attacking the racism inherent in society and supporting equal educational opportunities, is a very necessary step. This is not about signing checks. & Rdquor ;.