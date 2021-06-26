“We have been able to push a lot, which is what counts”

06/26/2021 at 3:49 PM CEST

Adrià Leon

It confirmed what everyone had imagined from FP4: the pole had to be blue. Nobody could with the pair of the Monster Energy Yamaha, that was placed in the highest to the first of changes. He fell on the side of Maverick Viñales, who was the fastest throughout the weekend, but the fight with Fabio was very close.

The Frenchman placed first with the best time of the weekend in the first batch, but Maverick replied in the final minutes with great solvency. They were both on the verge of dropping the time of # 12 again, but the classification did not move any more.

“I tried to lower the time even more, but I had a couple of scares. I forced myself to concentrate and the last lap was very good, but I had The left side of the tire very touched already. We are having a very good weekend and We have been able to go to the limit and push hard, which is what counts“Maverick commented at the Parc Fermé.