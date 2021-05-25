we have asked the ministry and communities and this is what we know

“What if I get an appointment for the vaccine just when I’m on vacation?“. While the authorities try to reactivate national tourism to” save “the season of one of the fundamental sectors of the country, this question begins to resonate with many of the citizens who still have to be vaccinated. And it is that, although vaccination advances to good pace and the deadlines seem clear at a general level, the truth is that specific deadlines and dates have not just landed, so the question of whether you can book the holidays with peace of mind becomes very pertinent.

Above all, because officially the people who ‘give up’ to be vaccinated automatically go to the end of the vaccination queue. Therefore, from Xataka we have contacted the Ministry of Health and the regional health systems to try to see what will happen to all the tourists and what options do all those who meet with an appointment they cannot go to have.

One health system, 17 different responses

The Ministry of Health explains that, although “the ideal would be to be vaccinated in the usual place of residence“are aware that, for various reasons, there are people who live in an autonomous community in which they are not registered and” will receive the corresponding vaccination in the place where they are residing “when their age group is vaccinated.

That is, in general terms, there are two basic scenarios: those who are going to spend a lot of time outside their autonomous community of residence and those who are going to take a short vacation trip (or outside the country). That is, at a theoretical level, the former would be vaccinated in the places where they temporarily reside and the latter, in the place where they are registered.

It is up to the communities, the Ministry tells us, “enable systems that give citizens flexibility “to adapt appointments not only to vacations, but to their work, social or family responsibilities; and they “know that [esos sistemas] They exist or are working to create them. “And I emphasize the” theoretical level “because on a practical level everything becomes much more complex. 17 times more complex, to be precise.

What happens if I am going to spend “a lot” of time outside of my autonomous community?

Michal parzuchowski

In this case, the official recommendation is to process the health card as a displaced person so that the autonomous systems have us identified and vaccinated when our age quotas open. The process is very simple and, except in Aragon that can be processed online, it must be done in person at the nearest health center. However, on a practical level not all communities are complying with the obligation to vaccinate the displaced.

What is a “displaced person”? The idea of ​​”displacement” arises from the need to provide sanitary coverage for citizens who are going to live temporarily in another community. That is, it is thinking for workers, students and people who for some reason are not going to reside at their usual address. The problem is that, precisely to be flexible, it is not clear who can benefit from this figure and the conditions (at a practical level) change from community to community. What happens to people who are going to be less than a month in an autonomous community? Are they displaced or not? Should they be able to be vaccinated in that autonomy?

The paradigmatic case is the Balearic Islands. With 200,000 displaced persons for a population of one million inhabitants, the Balearic health system is vaccinating only those registered in the islands because, as they have repeatedly explained, vaccines sent by the Ministry arrive based on this last figure so vaccinating 20% ​​more citizens is materially impossible.

On the other hand, communities such as Castilla y León are vaccinating all the displaced and the Valencia Community, which has been the only community that has clearly announced that it will even vaccinate tourists. From the Ministry, they assure that a solution is being sought to balance stocks of the vaccine with the movements of travelers during the summer, but it is not yet clear what it will be.

However, even if the displaced are vaccinated, the problem does not disappear. What happens to those people who are in an autonomous community for the first dose, but not for the second? Here the logistical problem is aggravated because the vaccines are paired and today it is not possible to close vaccination regimens initiated in other autonomous communities.

What happens if my holidays are short (or are outside the country)?

CDC

For all those who are going to spend only brief periods of time outside their community (or are going to leave the country), vaccination It will depend on the decisions made by the autonomous communities for each age group. When they take it. Something that, to this day, no autonomous community has completely closed. There are some communities that are already preparing appointment reservation systems. Some, like the Canary Islands, are still a huge waiting list; others, like Madrid, seem to allow you to book appointments within a week. Others have not yet decided which groups will be able to choose an appointment and which groups will be convened directly.

From Xataka we have contacted the different autonomous communities and all argue that there are (or will be) mechanisms designed so that citations can be modified. However, we know that over the last few months those systems have worked poorly and the complaints have been repeated. However, communities such as Andalusia or Madrid attribute it to “temporary problems” that are in the process of being resolved. Even more so now that, after the end of the State of Alarm, movements through the national territory will become more frequent.

Can I book my vacation with the peace of mind that I will be able to receive the vaccine?

To this day, the truth is that the answer depends on the community we live in and the community we move to. And, even more, the age group to which we belong. To this day, in the same autonomous community (this is the case of Andalusia, for example) each group has a different appointment and vaccination mechanism – and the details may change depending on the health district.

In this sense and despite the plans of the communities, it is not unreasonable to expect that there will be problems to modify the appointments if we are unlucky enough to coincide with the summer holidays. However, the Ministry (and from various communities) insist that there are significant differences between “rejecting the vaccine” and not being able to get vaccinated for some justified reason. In the latter case, on a regular basis, the affected people have not passed to the end of the vaccination queue. When asked if the holidays are “a just cause”, until the publication of this article we have not obtained an official answer.

Image | Hanson lu