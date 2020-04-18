After the end of the new coronavirus pandemic, Cruz-Maltino will train at Colina while the new training center is finished to receive athletes

When the ball rolls again in Brazil, after the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, the professional team will return to training in São Januário after three years. It will be provisionally, as THROW! had reported at the end of last month, while the new training center is not ready. But the club is already moving to receive athletes for activities at the Historic Hill.

André Mazzuco has been in the football direction of Vasco for a year

Photo: Lance!

– The change is temporary. We are preparing our CT, but at the same time, we need to do something in São Januário for our day to day work. This change is divided into two stages, and work has already started: the first stage is the adaptation of São Januário. We need to adapt the stadium to receive the structure that we had at CT. This adjustment involves adjusting the attached field and expanding the regions that are behind the two goals on the playing field, today an important area of ​​work. It will also be necessary to adapt the dressing room and the football and medical departments. The space where the academy will be used by the base, and we are creating new rooms to receive the entire structure of amateur football – explained André Mazzuco, executive director of football at Cruz-Maltino, to the club’s website. He added:

– When we finish this, the structure of the medical department and academy will leave the CT of Almirante and come straight to São Januário. They are equipment that cannot be in temporary locations, they must be installed directly in the final location. The first step is to adapt the spaces in São Januário. We have already started dismantling the Admiral’s CT. The part that could already leave there for São Januário has already been removed. Now we have the final two stages for the eviction, which is to tamper with the administrative headquarters of the CT, the so-called “Casarão”, and at the academy, as I explained above. The estimate is that by the end of next week we will have completed this process, leaving only the field adjustments and other improvements that will be necessary to start activities. We want to have a structure that is capable of maintaining the daily routine that we had in the CT (of the Admiral) – concluded the leader.

