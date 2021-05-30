We have already seen ‘Cruella’ and it is one of the surprises of 2021!

The live – action have been one more event at Disney within their crowded calendars. How will you teach something that the public already knows? What news will it bring? Specifically the section of the prequels derived from the villains have aroused some curiosity. Extending the universe of the bad guys is always exciting, and more if they have the sophistication of Disney. Maleficent has already made herself known, and came in two batches. Now it is the turn of another villain not so famous, but very juicy when it comes to exploding. We are talking about Cruella de Vil.

The film is a current look at the villain from the animated film ‘101 Dalmatians’. In addition to making herself known as the villain of the story who wanted to kidnap the cute white puppies with black specks, a figure with a background behind could be glimpsed in the figure of Cruella. Beyond an unbalanced person, this fashion victim would surely have had a bad time in her first years of life. The lack of affection made her take refuge in her great passion, the world of fashion, a hobby that she maintains with certain nostalgic airs to a certain time: her pompous style suggests that she has stayed in ’73, “with Bowie and T-Rex “What would Alaska and Dinarama say? A woman with a brilliant mind, and very cunning… Someone made herself. Cruella deserved a story. And so has Disney: delve into what could be a biography consistent with the bad one that became known as a cartoon in 1961.

Disney

If ‘Maleficent’ argued why the witch had become bad, the new proposal does not pretend to show the good side of Cruella. The tape is not a tale of good guys and bad guys to use. And that the protagonist has characteristics of a Disney princess: tragic principles, loyal henchmen, an evil one to face who, in her own way, wants to destroy her, … The viewer is understanding and even compassionate with her. Herein lies one of the strengths of the film: it does not whitewash the figure of the villain. It shows his negative side, which covers almost his entire personality. And in that repertoire of scoundrels there are moments to understand it, and even love it. Can you see her as a princess? That may be excessive, but he has skills.

Cruella does not apologize to her villain. It explains the birth of his evil, of his way of being like this. It does not justify it, it only details the path that has led her to be who she is. Something that was reflected from another universe two years ago in ‘Joker’. Now the story comes from the magical world of Disney, and here there is not so much room for vileness. Or if?

Disney

Choosing an actress of the caliber of Emma Stone it was a success for the film. Emma thompson he is not left behind giving him a reply. They enjoy their roles and it shows. They have both played two villains in a state of grace. Thompson’s is a baroness, designer of a haute couture brand that with a lavish and distinguished style is in decline. At the forefront is Cruella’s vision of fashion, a transgressive fashion inspired by the underworld, in the street, the face of punk (an obvious reflection of what was lived in London in the 70s). This is how there is a most glamorous face-to-face with two great acting (similar to the one we saw in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ with Meryl streep Y Anne Hathaway) Is it too early to talk about possible Oscar candidates?

The rest of the cast is also strong and they have been perfect in their choice: from Joel Fry Y Paul Walter Hauser iPlaying the roles of Jasper and Horace, Emily beecham like Cruella’s mother, Kirby Howell-Baptiste like the journalist Anita Darling, or the Artie of John McCrea or Mark Strong in his role as the Baroness’s trusted person.

Disney

The staging is a pleasure and very marked: The black and white remains for the select environment and the dark tones for the underworld in which the protagonist moves. However, the protagonist of the film’s iconography is undoubtedly the costume design. TO Jenny beavan (‘Mad Max: Fury Road’, ‘Sense and Sensibility’, ‘The King’s Speech’) should also have a just Academy nomination. The time and the specific place, the London of the 70s, has made it easy to draw energy for the film to walk. The same as the soundtrack chosen from those years for the film: Supertramp, Queen, The Doors, The Clash accompany the review of the villain. The 90s version of Glenn Close gives way to a tribute to the designer Vivienne Westwood.

Craig gillespie it was a suitable option to put himself in the chair of this production. If he already narrated the life of another real villain in ‘I, Tonya’, now he directs another biography showing the lights and shadows of the protagonist. He knows how to adjust to the framework that Disney puts him and carries the plot without leaving the limits of the study. He knows where he is and has been able to squeeze all the juice that this protagonist had.

Disney

Like all the new dates of the company, it lasts more than two hours, and in them things happen: there is part of action, thriller and even a touch of black comedy. The interest does not wane, something very scary in a film with so much footage. And it is that here you want to tell a lot but the rhythm is adjusted according to each moment. Despite having several endings, he does not start adding scenes like crazy as superhero movies are used to. In its denouement at least it surprises the public with something in each point and apart. It even has post-credit scenes.

‘Cruella’ is one of the surprises of this 2021. It is daring, dark, extravagant and anti-Disney. It’s a fairy tale worthy of a villain, in addition to being a visual spectacle.