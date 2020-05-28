The president of the Italian Football Federation warned of irreversible economic damage for the calcium teams if the 2019-200 season is not resumed.

Irreversible damage …

Gabriele Gravina, president of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), stated that the Covid-19 pandemic has caused a great million dollar loss in that nation and that permanently suspend the tournament I could bring severe problems in some Serie A teams.

#SeriesA the president of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) #GabrieleGravina, assured this 05/27 that Italian football has lost some 500 million euros due to the coronavirus pandemic and that it is essential to end the 2019-20 season. pic.twitter.com/DYmPRzk73z – Jesús Chucho (@roldanjesus) May 27, 2020

“If Series A is not resumed, the economic damage will be irreversible for italian football. We have already lost 500 million euros. We must defend 100 thousand workers, 1.4 million FIGC affiliates and an income of 4.7 billion. Starting again means playing, ”he told a local media outlet.

This Thursday will be a key day, as it will define the direction that Serie A will take, although very likely The 2019-20 campaign will resume over the next few weeks.

This Thursday the future of Italian football is defined🤞: “I called on (FIGC President Gabriele) Gravina and (Series A President Paolo) Dal Pino on May 28 to decide on a safe date to resume Series A,” Minister of Sports. pic.twitter.com/yR2Y8HI0Kk – Múnera Eastman Radio (@RadioMunera) May 27, 2020

The leader assured that in addition to the Soccer is the number one sport in your country, generates a great profit, even when accounting for youth categories.

“Soccer in Italy is the most representative sport. It has 4.6 million professional and amateur athletes1.4 million affiliates to the FIGC, 833 thousand of them in youth. Almost 20 percent of the Italian male population between the ages of 5 and 16 is affiliated with the FIGC ”, added.

Boys don’t slow down … 💪⚽️ 📸 https://t.co/I1f58No72C#FinoAllaFine #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/u2AaUhpYxd – JuventusFC (@juventusfces) May 27, 2020

Even before the suspension, Juventus was the leader with 63 units and Lazio I followed closely with one less point.

The precision of @ Cristiano… 🤯🏀👏 pic.twitter.com/OoLI4DU6dv – JuventusFC (@juventusfces) May 25, 2020

(With information from Notimex)