We have a new Bugs Bunny viral meme, the origin and meaning | INSTAGRAM

This meme became super viral, its protagonist being one of Warner Bros’ most beloved animated characters, the Bugs Bunny rabbit, who appears with a funny appearance.

The meme is called « We have », all thanks to the pose and different face in which the famous bunny is, drawing much attention that behind him is the flag of the Soviet Union in the background.

Users are happy because they finally have to express themselves in situations in which some people tend to take over success, whether they are awards, recognitions or someone else’s purchases. This is the reason that there is a communist flag, for the fact of sharing everything.

Throughout the year, the memes of the c0ronavirus have been the ones that have been most shared on social networks, since the group has seemed endless and there seems to be no other topic, however, it seems that the return of « normality » is helping to change and there are new « momazos ».

Bugs has already flooded social networks, with its peculiar image and that sense of humor that we need right now.

It should be remembered that at the beginning of the year the hashtags worldwar3, WWIII, United States, Iran, Nostradamus, BabaVanga and others were trending on twitter and this is not a coincidence, what happens is that social networks were reacting to the tension that existed between United States and Iran.

Despite the panic that was generated, most of the Internet users have decided to take it with humor and filled twitter with the already famous memes. The same happened with the c0ronavirus, as the networks have not stopped sharing jokes in this regard, for several months.

Of course, the meme response was not lacking, in which Bugs Bunny appears as a king and expressing that not everyone answers we have, in quite funny ways that did not take long to counter the original.