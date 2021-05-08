“We have a good rhythm and in the race there are always opportunities”

05/08/2021 at 5:33 PM CEST

Fernando Alonso has achieved his goal on Saturday, to enter the Q3 of the Spanish Grand Prix. But once there he has not been able to improve and this Sunday he will start 10th on the Barcelona grid, the scene of some of his greatest successes in the past to which he returns two years later. The Asturian rider has been convinced that the improvements introduced by Alpine are working and proof of this is the fifth place achieved by his partner Esteban Ocon.Alonso He finished the day satisfied, although he regretted the traffic in each of the qualifying rounds: “The truth is that I am happy to be in Q3 again, in the top 10, and it was a qualifying without many incidents. But yes there was a little traffic every time in the starting laps, a bit of a mess, “he summed up before the DAZN F1 microphones.

About the good result of Esteban Ocon, Fernando He has valued that “in the middle zone everything is really very even and being in Q3 was the objective that the team had with both cars”.

Looking ahead to the race this Sunday, Alonso He has been cautious, although he does not rule out anything: “I hope we can add a few points. We will see. Let’s see if there is a good start, a good first lap, and we consolidate those points positions that we have achieved in the last two races at Imola and Portimao Here we start on the dirty part and one of the best starters, which is Stroll, starts 11th on the clean part, with a new tire for sure … so there will be a bit of action on the first lap and on the first corner. The goal is to finish in the top 10 again and we are going to give it a try. “

“Here, once lap 2 or 3 is finished, the little hope you have left is in the stops to go back to some position. But besides that I think that overtaking on the track will be very few, so you have to go well. And do a first lap as aggressive as possible. I think realistically there are not many places to overtake here, so when everything is consolidated after the first two laps there will be few overtaking. We will see. In the race there are always opportunities. The races are very good. long and anything can happen. We have a good rhythm and we will have to study the best strategy “, has settled Alonso.