“We have a good result, but not a definitive one”

04/15/2021 at 10:46 AM CEST

Unai emery spoke this Wednesday about the second leg of the quarterfinals of Europa League what does he face Villarreal before him Dinamo Zagreb this thursday in The ceramic, knowing that they have a good result in the first leg (0-1) but that it is not definitive.

“We face this match with the idea of ​​continuing the first leg, since we have a good result, but it is not final. They are a young and brave team, so they will make it difficult. We appreciate the good things we did in Zagreb and what we did at home against Osasuna, with the idea of ​​doing good things to get the best version of the team “he said at a press conference.

Emery also assured that the challenge in the match is “keep level” after the victory achieved in Zagreb, but he recalled that his rival only lost away to Tottenham, which he nevertheless beat in the previous round.

“We must respect them, they have good players and we already saw it there. If you let them counterattack they are very fast, if you let them touch they come easily, and set pieces are dangerous, all records that we must control as we did in the first leg & rdquor ;, he explained about his rivals, whom he described as “a good team with international and talented players”, which forces them to “respect them to the maximum” because he considers that he is a rival that “Play to win and you are used to winning”.

“They know how to defend well, but they also have many resources in attack. They have game alternatives and a lot of speed to unbalance any game. They have quality players that gives them many options and game alternatives & rdquor;He added about the virtues of Dinamo.

Regarding rotations, Emery commented that in the approach to the physical and mental management of the team, he focuses more on thinking more about risks and performance than on rest.

“On Sunday we made changes trusting the team and the squad to seek performance. Four days have passed since the Osasuna game and we are having a good rest, and on the subject of injuries we are not in a complicated situation. We will speak with the doctor and the players. to analyze the situation, but it is true that for this game we have all the troops & rdquor;he said in that sense.

For the Villarreal coach, the key to the game is to “give continuity” to what they did in Croatia, “be solid when they are better and can generate danger”. “Be strong, focused and take the game to our field. If they score the tie it would be tied, so we must handle all the situations that may arise & rdquor ;.

Furthermore, Emery warned that “The team has credibility, that credibility comes from the work and the results. It already happened to us with Salzburg, when we started losing, and we knew how to react. This is a solid team, they can lose, but they react well. I trust the team, we know that things can happen, but we are aware that we must be at the best moment to be able to move forward & rdquor ;, he concluded.