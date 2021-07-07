“We had to make painful decisions, such as the sale of Achraf Hakimi, but we did it with the future in mind”

07/07/2021 at 7:36 PM CEST

Paula B. Navarro

The CEO of Inter Milan, Giuseppe Marotta, recognized this Wednesday that the transfer of the Moroccan Achraf hakimi to Paris Saint Germain went “painful”, but necessary to fix the financial accounts of the club.

Achraf’s signing for Inter last summer cost about 45 millions, now the operation of the Moroccan player to PSG has contributed 60 million euros to the Italian club to which we must add 8 million easy-to-reach and 3 more complicated bonuses. Hakimi was one of the decisive men so that Inter, trained at that time by Antonio Conte, will win Serie A.

“Piero Ausilio, Dario Baccin and Alessandro Antonello have the task of build a team that is as important and competitive as possible respecting the equity, the economic and financial balance of the club, “explained Marotta.

“We must make a virtue of every need. The equation is not always that the more you spend, the more you earn. I am an advocate of competition and passion as values ​​that can distinguish the path of a company like ours “, said the manager.

He also wanted to remember that all clubs are going through financial difficulties and Inter is no less. “We are in a delicate situation. Football is in a difficult economic situation, but I want to emphasize that our property has invested almost 700 million euros in Inter. It is unthinkable today to ask for another intervention of this type, “said Marotta.

The boxes of Inter are severely injured by the economic consequences of the pandemic. In May, the Italian club closed an agreement with the American fund Oaktreen to receive a € 275 million loan, which will help the club survive the next few months.