“We had to improve the performance of the match against France”

06/19/2021 at 9:08 PM CEST

The German coach said that his team’s task was to improve the things that had been wrong against France, especially in the offensive part, and that the team had done it so the victory against Portugal 2-4 had been fair.

“We won with justice and also with that score. It was a great performance for the team & rdquor ;, said Löw after the game in Munich. The ‘Mannschaft’ coach, who directs his last duels as head of the German team, continued saying: “From the beginning there was speed in the actions by the bands with Kimmich and Gosens& rdquor ;.

Löw accepted that the team has to better defend situations with set pieces, one of which brought Portugal’s second goal, after a forced cross by Cristiano that Diogo Jota finished off completely alone. “Strategy situations have been in the training program for a long time. In reality the tasks are clearly distributed but it does not always work. We have to keep improving & rdquor ;, he said.

Germany now has three points and clears the setback suffered against France on debut.