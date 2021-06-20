“We had rhythm, but not to win”

06/20/2021 at 6:59 PM CEST

Frenchman Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha YZR M 1), third this Sunday on the podium of the German Grand Prix, said that for him it was “a great day“, but “not to fight to win“.

“In the morning I had already noticed a weak point in the second set, where I knew I was going to suffer, in curves 6 and 7, in which iba very slow, and then in other parts of the circuit we were doing better, so the strategy was clear, had a good rhythmbut not to fight for victory, so the goal was to finish ahead of the Ducati and that’s why we had more difficulties than in other races“acknowledged the World Cup leader.

“The first corner was bad for me although I did the exit well, but then not the first corner and It is something that I have to analyze with the team because I always fail there. I knew that when Miguel got second, they were going to get away, so I went after Jack trying to save tires“, explained Quartararo, who is now the leader of the World Cup in the points table.

“It is important, but I think I have a great example for this as I remember Marc in Thailand, who only needed to finish ahead of Dovizioso to win the championship, and he fought with me until the last curve“recalled the French.

“I think that that’s the attitude, face each race to win and I am happy to have increased the distance, but I go to Assen with the intention of winning, not looking at the classification, because we are not even in the middle of the championship and you have to be focused on each race“assured the Yamaha rider.

Quartararo said not knowing your teammate’s problems, Maverick Viñales, who was last, although he said: “It is true that this weekend the sensations have been different because with the front end I had strange sensations and I think they are trying a lot, but I I prefer to focus on the riders in front and not just the Yamaha“.

“Maverick has been super fast this year, he won in Qatar and will be at Assen again, but it has been a difficult weekend for him“Quartararo acknowledged.

Of Marc Márquez, he noted: “Today I have felt happy for him and also because he has taken points away from Oliveira, who is not that far away. He has said that in Assen he will have difficulties again, maybe, but maybe there is also rain or he will find something else. “

“There were fewer right-hand curves here and it is a less physical circuit and it will take you more or less time, but we are sure that he will return “, stressed the World Cup leader, who recalled:”Barcelona was a difficult weekend for me with the two sanctions “.

“It was a bit strange. Only the test on Monday was important, and now being here on the podium is very positive since our perseverance is better than last season, “said Quartararo.