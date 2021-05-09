“We had fights, some sad moments, but I’m happy,” Neymar renewed at PSG

It is already four years since the surprising arrival of Neymar to Paris to play in the PSG along with other great figures of world football. Now, when they believed that he was not going to renew, he decided to sign his signature until 2025 with the club that gave him an astronomical contract to leave the FC Barcelona.

The Brazilian’s loyalty to the French team was renewed for four more years and his main motive “is simply happiness.” Thus the speculation regarding its future ended. And he does not stop dreaming of lifting his first Champions League in Paris.

“I am very happy, very happy to stay in Paris. The truth is that I am very happy to stay here for many years, to participate in the club’s project, to win titles, to make our biggest dream come true, which is the Champions League. That is why I am happy to stay at the club, to be part of its history and to extend my contract, “he told the club.

What motivated you to stay in the French capital and play at the Parc des Princes?

“The first reason I made this decision is simply happiness. It is a joy to be part of this group, of this team, of Paris Saint-Germain. And then, of course, there is the affinity that I have created with the club, the work we do on a daily basis, the players who are on the squad today and an excellent coach who will certainly help us. All these things make you believe even more in the project ”, added the ’10’.

He also acknowledges that he has had to overcome bitter and difficult moments during his stay in Paris, but he does not regret that.

“In 4 years I have changed a lot, I have learned a lot. Things also happened that shouldn’t have happened. We had fights, some sad moments, but the evolution within the club has been great. I think I improved as a person, as a human being and also as a player. So I am very happy to extend the contract, to be part of the history of Paris and I hope to put even more trophies in the Paris Saint-Germain showcase ”, concluded the Brazilian.

Now speculation about the possible arrivals of Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi has grown even more. Sheik Nasser Al-Khelaïfi wants to fulfill his dream of making the Parisian team Champion of the Champions League.