we had a car to be in the top six

Carlos Sainz will start in the top 10 in Saturday’s sprint race at the Silverstone, qualifying for the 2021 British GP. But the Madrid native was dissatisfied with the result of Q3 this Friday, after only beating Sebastian Vettel’s Aston Martin.

Ferrari’s was sixth in FP1 in the morning, eight tenths behind an intractable Max Verstappen. Although he had no problems getting through Q1 after using two sets of softs and in Q2 he again beat Charles Leclerc by 0.071 seconds, in the final battle he had to give in to the Monegasque.

“Today I had a good feeling with the car in Q2, I managed to do a 1: 26.8 which would have been enough in Q3 to be in the top five, but then, for some reason, in Q3 the track improved, the The wind has picked up a bit and I couldn’t find the time I had done in Q2, “he admitted Sainz at Silverstone, which will start ninth on Saturday afternoon.

“So you have to analyze it, a couple of little scares here and there on the lap with a little less grip than I expected, something you have to analyze because the Q2 lap would have been enough to be in the top five.”

In fact, even Hamilton failed to improve his Q2 record to take pole position in Saturday’s sprint race.

Also read:

When Sainz was asked if he had enough time to prepare everything with a single practice session before qualifying due to the new experimental format this weekend, he made it clear that it is the same for everyone.

“Yes, I think it was not a limitation and it was the same for everyone, so we are all in the same boat,” he said.

“I think we have a good opportunity to attack tomorrow. We have to see what we can do to regain some positions because I feel like the car could have been in the top six at least, so we will find out.”

GALLERY: Carlos Sainz at the 2021 F1 British GP

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

1/22

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C41, Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

2/22

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Williams FW43B, Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

3/22

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21, George Russell, Williams FW43B

4/22

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21, George Russell, Williams FW43B

5/22

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

6/22

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

7/22

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

8/22

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21, Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

9/22

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

10/22

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

11/22

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

12/22

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

13/22

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

14/22

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

15/22

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

16/22

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21, Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02

17/22

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

18/22

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

19/22

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

20/22

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12

21/22

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

22/22

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images