We gut with the writer Carlos Sisí the secrets of his success and of his latest book, ‘Homine Ex Machina’ (Paper Labyrinth 2×06)

Carlos Sisí is one of the most popular and relevant authors of fantastic literature in Spanish. Their debut, ‘The Walkers’, quickly became a bestseller that caught the pulse of a very specific moment in zombie fashion and unleashed a tremendous wave of copycats and a whole line of undead born in Spain.

From there, Sisi has dived into all kinds of genres, which have gone from science fiction with lovecraftian overtones to the reformulation of the vampiric myth by way of viral infections. We talk about all this in the new episode of ‘Paper Labyrinth’, the fantastic literature podcast that we do in Engadget in collaboration with the Minotauro publishing house.

But what we especially talk about in this new episode is his latest novel, ‘Homine Ex Machina’, in which he moves to the near future and introduces us to a highly advanced Artificial Intelligence, called Conclave, which begins to make decisions that affect all aspects of human life. Participate in war conflicts, take body in millions of robots that help with housework … all from a choral perspective and with more than one surprise in its development.

To comment on the scientific content of the novel we have a second guest on this show. Santiago Sánchez Migallón is an expert in artificial intelligence and it helps us discern whether ‘Homine Ex Machina’ achieves its purpose of portraying a man-made intelligence realistically, and how long we have left to reach that point in the evolution of robotics.

How can you subscribe

If you liked this second episode of the second season or if you want listen to ‘Paper Labyrinth’ from your favorite podcast application, you can subscribe through the main platforms:

You can also listen and see us on our YouTube channel.