We Got The Talented Singer, Sigrid, To Try Out Some TikTok Vocal Challenges – TikTok Voice Challenge

I’m not sure what helps people master the TikTok Voice Challenge more: legitimate vocal skill or pure perseverance. I mean, our guest Sigrid has some pretty flawless pipes but even she got a tiny bit stressed. The way of the game is this: We invite the professionals to do some of the popular vocal challenges making waves on TikTok. Trust, it gets pretty high pressure.

In this episode, we presented Sigrid with a falsetto exercise, a vocal warmup, some melody matching, and a whole lotta other super technical vocal stuff that probably would really overwhelm the less talented population. Like just imagine trying to sing a Celine Dion-inspired scale on camera without crying. If that experience wouldn’t leave you traumatized, maybe it’s time to reach out to a few record labels or something.

Obvi Sigrid had no issues slaying each and every challenge. I mean if you’ve checked out any of her music, that comes as no surprise. Watch the full episode to listen to all of the excellence!

Annabel Iwegbue Annabel Iwegbue is an editorial assistant who covers entertainment, beauty, fashion & astrology.

