We got in the car of ‘With whom you travel’

A few weeks before confinement, Ana Polvorosa, Andrea Duro, Salva Reina and Pol Monen They were put to the test by locking themselves in a car to shoot, under the orders of Martín Cuervo, ‘Who are you traveling with’, a film that participates in the Official Section of the Malaga Festival. The actors spent a little over two weeks working in the same space to tell the story of four characters who come together to take a trip in a shared car from Madrid to Cieza.

“It was complicated, because there were many hours in the car and we had to repeat each sequence a lot. But that made it interesting “remembers Ana. “It was a challenge, both artistically and technically. We didn’t want a boring, claustrophobic movie to come out “, Salva adds. Pol agrees: “The fact that it was shot in chronological order also helped us a lot, because the relationships of the characters were built in a very natural way. And being seated all the time helped us a lot in concentration “. For Andrea, the most difficult thing was working with very few actions: “We thought it would be difficult to maintain the tone of the comedy, but because we were aware of it, we were very supportive.”

Carpooling: Yes or no?



Salva acknowledges that his previous experience as a carpool user helped him a lot. “I have used them quite a bit, and as a driver. I’ve always been lucky. Suddenly one of them comes in and you think: ‘This is the whole story’ (laughs). Another falls asleep right away… In general, we meet interesting people “. Pol, after hearing the story that a friend of hers lived, has not dared to try it: “They were stopped at the Andorran border and found drugs in the car. He had to go to trial and everything. In the end nothing happened to it but, although the idea seems interesting to me and it comes out at a good price, I have never preferred to use it “. However, not all stories are bad. Andrea remembers that “Two friends of mine met on a shared trip and are now a couple.”

A responsible trip



In all the trips there is the one who wants to stop all the time, the one who does not stop asking how much is left… Here, too, each one had their role. “Salva was the one who behaved the best, he has infinite patience”, remember Ana. “I think Ana would be the organizer, the one who would decide when to stop, what things to see in each place …”, says Reina laughing. “The truth is that, even though we were very focused, we laughed a lot,” admits Andrea. And Pol adds: “We have been very good companions. We had just a few days of shooting and we couldn’t afford to be joking ”.

After this experience, would you share a trip together? “Certainly, indeed we should.”says Ana. “By car in Europe”Salva adds. “I think we would laugh a lot”, Andrea answers. And Pol concludes: “One hundred by one hundred”.

