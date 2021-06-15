06/15/2021 at 8:22 AM CEST

The Argentina coach, Lionel scaloni, said this Monday after the tie to a goal with Chile that the Albiceleste generated “a lot of situations” of goal and that he deserved to win the game.

“There were ten or twelve minutes of the second half in which there were imbalances and they got the penalty. From there it was uphill. We generated a lot of situations and we deserved to win, but we left with a draw. It is the beginning of a very tough tournament, “said Scaloni at a press conference.

“It is evident that the team generated a lot, I do not know how many shots and how many arrivals, many more than what the result says, but lor what counts is to put it inside and today we did not put it. We are left with the positive, the team line is good beyond the fact that the result is not what we want, “he added.

The coach criticized the state of the playing field and called it “unfortunate”.

“We found a field that at minute ten of the first half could no longer play football. A good playing field to play good football is essential. Still the team generates and there are things to correct. The tournament is long and the team feels confident, “he said.

Argentina and Chile equaled one goal at the Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de Janeiro, with goals from Lionel Messi and Eduardo Vargas, in the first match of Group A of the Copa América in Brazil.

On the next day, Argentina will face on Friday with Uruguay, and Chile with Bolivia.

Paraguay is the other team in the area.

The best four will qualify for the quarterfinals.