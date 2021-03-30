“We gave a show, I was ambitious, there will be time to conserve”

03/30/2021 at 10:26 AM CEST

“We put on a show, which is what the first race of the season was all about. I risked, yes, maybe too much, but I was not satisfied with third place. Times will come to be more conservative & rdquor ;. The young Majorcan Joan Mir (Suzuki), 23, in his 32nd Grand Prix in MotoGP, in which he officially premiered the world title of the highest category, was struck down, on the very long finish line, of more than a kilometer, of Losail (Doha, Qatar), by Ducati of the French Johann Zarco, who, in Friday’s test had crowned the straight at 362 km / h., and of the Italian Francesco ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia, who acknowledged that they had stolen the podium from the Suzuki rider “thanks to the tremendous potential of our engine & rdquor ;.

Mir, who had an irregular weekend, who started from the tenth position on the grid (that is still a pending issue for the Mallorcan, the ‘quali’ on Saturday), was, as always, as he already did, last year , when his regularity and hard work to overcome positions in the race allowed him to be crowned ‘king’, from less to more in the Qatari night. It was so much that, in the end, he felt so strong that he wanted to fight, with much less engine (about 10 km / h less at the end of the straight) for the silver with the two powerful ‘Desmosedici’.

Wonderful sensations

“The first thing I have to say & rdquor ;, the Mallorcan said yesterday,” is that on Sunday I recovered the best feelings of last year, which I had not felt, not in the tests or even in the Friday and Saturday training sessions of the grand prix. So I ended up with a smile on my face because, to begin with, a fourth place is not a bad result. I will continue, next weekend, with the same hunger and desire because I think we can get on the podium & rdquor ;.

Mir acknowledged that in the last laps he had the potential to fight for the podium. “It is time to give a show and, yes, possibly, this time because of being ambitious, I have been left without getting on the podium, since third place could have been secured, I think, simply by staying behind Zarco and entering the straight like this, in the shape and form that ‘Pecco’ has, while I was behind a Ducati, it would have been impossible for him to pass me at the finish line. But, I insist, I wanted more and I finished fourth, which, as everyone knows, is the result that gives the most anger & rdquor ;.

The young Mallorcan driver acknowledged having enjoyed the race a lot. “Despite not going well, from the first moment I realized that if I pampered the tires, as I and my Suzuki usually do, even losing a few decimations per lap, those decimits would come back to me in the last five laps, like that. it was. And, there, I still had a better time, because I was able to overtake and aspire to a place on the podium & rdquor ;.

Ahead is where you enjoy

Mir recognizes, like the rest of the components of the MotoGP grid, that Losail, Qatar, has nothing to do with the rest of the championship and, in that sense, the real World Championship begins when they arrive in Europe, April 18, in Portimao (Portugal). “I think that, now, what I have to do is fight for the best possible result, go for it, improve, yes, of course, in the quali on Saturday, but we all know that with our bike it is more complicated, and, in the race, take risks and give a show. It is time to make people enjoy, the time will come to conserve & rdquor ;.

The Suzuki leader believes that the only way to have fun, to enjoy driving and, above all, to aspire to a good, to a great result, is to be in the front. “When you go in front, you enjoy yourself. The races behind, in trouble, are always complicated and, in addition, there you play it in each curve, not only for yourself but for others. This time, I had a great time because I was in front and I saw myself with a chance of reaching the podium & rdquor ;.