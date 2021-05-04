“We finally show our best face”

05/04/2021 at 11:45 PM CEST

Barça coach Sarunas Jasikevicius was very happy for the classification of his team after beating Zenit (79-53), in a duel where he saw the best version of his team after four very agonizing first games. In the fifth, everything was different.

“We were finally able to show our best face, playing good basketball, and we have to think why we did not do the same in the first four games & rdquor ;, Saras said in her introduction at the press conference

“When I say that we are not fighting well, I have to say it. In the fourth game that happened to us. In this match we started strong, defending and committing fouls, which led me to move the bench. The boys have come to die and they have done well & rdquor ;, he commented.

Seven years of waiting is a lot

Regarding the Barça’s return to the Final Four, he said that “We are at Barça and he has to be in the Final Four. As Navarro said, seven years is a long time, and if we don’t qualify, I’m not going to be there, it affects everyone. It’s a great club & rdquor ;, he said

The Lithuanian acknowledged that “we have not reached the end well, but we have qualified. We must learn how we are going to get to the Final Four, how we can get to the first play-off series, and then work to achieve the goals we still have to achieve & rdquor ;, he commented.

He acknowledged that prior to the game, “We talked to some players, but the truth is that they were all very physical and very focused, working on the rebound. There is also a lot of pressure for them and they have taken it forward & rdquor ;, he concluded.

Congratulations to Barça

For its part, Xavi Pascual congratulated Barça and acknowledged that they were better in the decisive match. “We arrived very tight in strength and it was noticeable because we could not put the intensity of the previous games.

“I congratulate Barça and wish them the best & rdquor ;, commented Gavá, who has done a great job with Zenit this season.