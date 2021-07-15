we finally have a snapshot

Although we will still have to wait a few months until the arrival of Minecraft 1.18, after the publication of the first minor revision of version 1.17, 1.17.1 that only corrects some errors, Mojang has stepped on the gas again in relation to the second part of the caves and mountains update that, with so much desire, we have been waiting since Minecraft Live in October last year, and that as we already mentioned in May, has finally been divided into two parts.

The first part of it is the most current version, 1.17, which is nicknamed Caves & Cliff Update Part 1 and the second is, as we already told you in May, Minecraft 1.18 birds & Cliff Update Part 2, which subject to changes unforeseen will see the light around Christmas this year. And although version 1.17 has brought some new features, without a doubt the most anticipated part of this new update is the one that will arrive with Minecraft 1.18, which is why users have long wanted to try it.

Until the May announcement, it was possible to check mine and cave development progress in Minecraft 1.17 snapshots, but from that point on it became necessary to download an additional datapack, to be used in them, to be able to check the progress. And there we could see, as the launch of 1.17 approached, a significant decrease in terms of the news related to Minecraft 1.18. Then came the test versions of the 1.17-1 and, when it seemed that we were going to sink into the depths of summer and that we would have to wait until September to see what was new, Mojang gave us a surprise.

The name of it is experimental snapshot, which already clearly puts us on the track that we are talking about an advance that is still to be polished. So much so that it cannot even be installed in the usual way, that is, as we explain here, instead you have to follow the instructions given by Mojang in the blog post dedicated to this first trial version of Minecraft 1.18 . The good news is that, when testing it we find many, and highly anticipated, novelties.

The most remarkable thing about this first snapshot of Minecraft 1.18 is that it recovers the new margins of the world, that is, now the base of it is no longer located at layer 0, but at -64, while the maximum construction height passes to be layer 319, compared to 256 which is the current one. A readjustment related, obviously, to the new caves, larger and deeper, and the mountains, higher and with several biomes of their own. So that, the playable space becomes the one between layers -64 and 319.

As for the caves, this first snapshot of Minecraft 1.18 gives us something long awaited: the huge caves, but also their new generator, with which we recover the three types that we already talked about previously: cheese caves, spaghetti caves and noodle caves. In addition, the levels of the underground aquifers have been readjusted, thus generating a multitude of flooded caves that will be a challenge to explore.

We also reclaim the new underground biomes, lush caves, and dripstone caves, with the first indicated on the surface thanks to the azaleas. Remember, if you see an azalea, you know, a few layers down you can explore this biome. And it is a biome that, in addition, gains importance, since it seems that it will be the only one in which the axolotls will be generated, which you will surely want to take with you to other places, such as to face the guardians or the drowned.

For its part, there are also news in the mountains, no less than five new biomes:

Hill or meadow: quite similar to biomes that we already know, with flowers and berries.

Mountainous forest: This is already starting to look more like a mountain. Here in addition to snow, we can find the powder snow that debuted in Minecraft 1.17 and some life forms.

Snowy slopes: special attention to this biome, since unless changes are made, it is the only one in Minecraft 1.18 in which we will find the goats that debuted in 1.17.

High peaks: As its name suggests, we will find it on the tops of the mountains that are surrounded by temperate and warm biomes.

Snowy peaks: This is the variant of the previous biome, but when the mountain is surrounded by cold biomes.

And in the thread of the new Minecraft 1.18 biomes there is a very, very important aspect, and that is that fFinally, 3D biomes make their debut. What does this mean? Well, now it will be possible for different layers of the same chunk to house different biomes. This was an essential change to be able to develop the underground biomes, and it seems that the developers of Mojang have already been able to implement this change, which certainly should not have been easy.

The distribution of minerals also changes again, as we already told you at the beginning of the year. This is the one we found in the experimental snapshot of Minecraft 1.18, although it is important to note that it is not necessarily the final one:

And I have left one more change for last, which has also been an important surprise for the community. And it is that if until now the hostile mobs were generated in spaces with an illumination equal to or less than seven, from now on they will only do it when there is absolute darkness. This will make cave exploration easier, but could complicate building some mob farms. Of course, it does not affect those creatures that are traditionally not affected by light, such as slimes in their predefined chunks.

As you can see, the first snapshot of Minecraft 1.18 is strong, with a lot of new features. And while the long-awaited and feared Warden remains unseen, and the developers at Mojang still have some glitches to resolve on various fronts (some of them related to backward compatibility), we can start to really taste the Minecraft that will be released next Christmas.