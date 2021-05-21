05/21/2021 at 12:04 PM CEST

Luis de la Fuente, Spanish U21 coach, remarked, after announcing the list of 23 players for the second phase of the European Championship in which they defend the title, that the team feels capable of “fighting for the maximum & rdquor; and pointed to the usual good atmosphere in the dressing room as the key to getting the title.

The coach was confident with the national team: “We feel capable of fighting for the maximum. That is what I want to convey. I am convinced that we have a good football level and I insist that we are prepared to compete for the maximum& rdquor ;, stated at the press conference. “The key word is illusion. The players arrive with great enthusiasm. Team, group, family & mldr; This is what I want you to understand and I am very calm for all who are here & rdquor ;, he added.

The return of Bryan Gil

A call that has the great novelty of the return of Bryan Gil, after being summoned with the absolute during the previous stoppage of selections. “It is a joy that he is with us again. It is always important that players return who have a very important level and who improve the level that we already have“, he explained.” We were very happy to see how he grew participating with the absolute and now we have to enjoy it. Surely he comes with great enthusiasm because he feels he is part of this group & rdquor ;, admitted Luis de la Fuente.

A ‘renewed’ team: six novelties compared to the last call

In addition, six new faces appear in the list compared to the initial one given for the first phase, although Yeremy Pino already participated after Mateu Morey’s injury at the last minute. He and his teammate at Villarreal, Fer Niño, will join “as quickly as possible & rdquor; after the dispute of the final of the Europa League next Wednesday, while his teammates will gather on Tuesday, May 25.

“You have to make decisions at specific times. It is very complex to make a list. Fundamentally for the moment, the sensations, the state of the players and by a subjective vision that makes me make the decisions that I have to make. Fundamentally they are the moments, “he confirmed. I recognize and appreciate that the players who have not come and were in the previous one were perfectly trained. It is their moment and we are convinced that we have a great squad & rdquor ;, he said about the changes.

Regarding the absences, he valued that of Dani Gómez, who scored the double against the Czech Republic (2-0) in the group stage that gave Spain the ticket to the quarterfinals of the European Under-21. “We will always miss Dani Gómez. These are difficult circumstances to explain. Moments and sensations that incline you to make a decision, but I am sure that the rest of the teammates will perform at a very high level, “he declared.”They do not have to make anyone forget, simply to live up to what is asked of them and they will show that they are great footballers& rdquor ;, sentenced.