Mexico City.- At the head of the health conference Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, condemned the alleged call of the so-called “Fiesta covid-19”, with the aim of achieving immunity from this virus.

The federal official He indicated that said idea is highly contraindicated and that immunity does not work that way, on the contrary it is very risky.

About the audio circulating in which a Covid party is invited, we do not have documentation of its veracity, but it is not a suitable mechanism for herd immunity.

López-Gatell warned that such acts are completely reprehensible.

It should be remembered that in the morning at his morning conference President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that people are not stupid and will not go, because people are very informed and aware.

An audio was circulated on social networks inviting a meeting with people infected with Covid-19, who in turn would infect others as a belief in generating what is known as ‘herd immunity’.

“I will reiterate, even if it looks like a broken record. We have an exemplary people, a very informed, very responsible people, then it is no longer easy to manipulate the people, the people have already woken up, so we should not worry too much about these types of calls, people know very well what is good for them and what is not good for them ”.

