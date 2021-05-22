we explain how to watch videos on your car screen

If we look at trends, the interiors of vehicles are a connected environment. Connected not only to our music or contacts on the agenda, but also to lifestyle habits and even interacting with video games. In truth, they are becoming more and more similar to our beloved smartphones. And one thing that we like a lot is to consume videos from YouTube or from your mobile phone, which we can also do through dedicated sowftares such as Android Auto.

It seems like a cool idea at first glance, right? Watch videos of your favorite youtuber to which you are on your way to work, without downtime. However, in addition to common sense, General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) It already reminds us that looking at the mobile is one of the most common causes of causing an accident. And if you are the only one harmed, great, because you deserve it. But if another driver or a pedestrian is involved and injured, things go wrong beyond a car in the junkyard, a fine and a lawsuit.

For this reason, applications like Youtube Y Netflixare blocked by default in Android Auto. So do the other audiovisual applications that can obviously distract drivers and, eventually, become a danger to everyone. Then there are those who argue that, as members attached to the driver, they should have the full right to be able to see a video clip on the screen of the car’s infotainment system. Because we all like to listen to music on demand.

Despite not being one of the leading applications in our country, Google Play Music was a very popular option for users to listen to their own music on the personal cloud. With the change to Youtube music, many of these advantages have been lost, such as Android Auto support in those who were not subscribed. And while Google closes Play Music, there are some workarounds, some – a vast majority – from third parties. But first let’s exhaust the solution that Mountain View scholars can give us.

And although YouTube is free, its music side was launched as a streaming service that, like most, is based on subscription and payment. Little by little we are left with no choice but to accept this form of consumption, but until the moment comes to finally resign, there will be a resistance (affiliated with Google). But yes, if you are a free YouTube Music user, you will not be able to listen to the songs you want, but the ones that you have uploaded to the application’s playlist.

Because Android Auto can be useful for users who bet on doing the simpa. There was – perhaps there was, since this is a weather vane – a time when the program did not offer listening options for these. All the audio files that we have launched to the virtual cloud from our smartphonein the playlist we can hear them. But –because there is always a but–, users subscribed to YouTube Music will not be able to enjoy the almost infinite songs that the application hosts; and almost the same for other apps.

Now, we have another way. Because after the law, cheated, and linked to computing, there have always been software that, so to speak, limits the functions of applications with greater possibilities. To activate third party apps On an Andoird device, there are fellow professionals who explain it better than a server would. Simply put, any app you download will have the APK extension (from “Android Package Kit”), which includes an installer and the application in question.

Emphasizing that if you want to watch a video from YouTube or from your mobile it is because you are parked, remember, distractions and being in charge of a motorized machine are not a good mix. Assuming that the neurons operate properly, these third-party applications (which you can find a large number of them by doing a quick search in the browser) provide customization options that many users would fight for if it were the first day of sales, and there is no other way. have them on hand.

Among some of the Android Auto “unlocked” features With this method, they highlight the customization of the user interface, the design of the clock, the dimming of the screen or a floating button to control applications from the home screen. You can also hide some system elements, such as the status bar in the upper area, and choose the applications you want to start automatically when running Android Auto. But most importantly, it enables a large number of video applications.

In the end, these third-party applications provide many customization options that we would not have without them (unless we were programmers). The mere fact of installing it it is not necessarily a simple process, and it is likely that some of these apps need other requirements. It is highly likely that you have to accept many privacy permissions before you can access all functions. With this overcome, you can now connect the mobile to the Android Auto of the car and the application icon should appear.

Source: Google, Motorpasion