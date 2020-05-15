robocalls), the best thing is to take drastic measures to regain your peace of mind: we will tell you how to block calls on Android in simple steps. “data-reactid =” 12 “> If you got tired of receiving calls from strangers that offer you services you do not need or Automatic systems (known as robocalls), it is best to take drastic measures to regain your peace of mind: we will tell you how to block calls on Android in simple steps.

While some manufacturers incorporate blacklist features in the configuration panel, older devices may not have a native call blocking feature. In addition, we will suggest some applications worth considering. And if none of these options works for you, we will explain how to do it directly through your telephone operator.

The methods to do this will vary slightly according to your specific device and the version of Android you are using. There are many tutorials for your specific device. Try searching YouTube or the XDA Developer Forum.

There is no universal route to block contacts on Android smartphones and it is a feature that the standard versions of Android Lollipop and older are strangely omitted. Fortunately, for those users with Android devices, such as the Google Pixel 4, which are equipped with Android 6.0 Marshmallow or later, they have the possibility to block the caller directly from the phone application.

Some devices also allow users to enable a number lock mode through phone settings.

From the Android Messages app

Block calls on other Android phones

From the call log

From your contact list

If there is a particularly persistent relative, friend, or ex (boyfriend, partner, or lover) whose number you’ve saved, blocking them is a snap.

Simply, you have to go to your contact list, select the person you would like to block and press the small button in the right corner that looks like a pencil.

Then tap the 3-dot menu icon in the upper right corner and check the box next to All calls to voicemail. Calls from that contact will now go to your provider’s voice inbox.

From the configuration menu

One of the most common routes is to display your contact list by selecting the phone icon on the home screen.

At this point, Android phones will have a search box that will appear. Enter the phone number or name of the person you want to block, and voila, that name will be added to the automatic rejection list.

Block calls on a Samsung

If you have a Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus or other Samsung phone, it is easy to block unwanted calls.

Block calls on an HTC

HTC, like Samsung, has integrated call blocking.

Block calls on an LG

LG has made it relatively simple to block numbers on your phones, including the LG G6.

Block calls with an app

If none of the other options suit you, or if you just want a friendlier way to block calls on your Android smartphone, then a dedicated app might be your best bet. Here are five solid options.

Should I Answer?“data-reactid =” 157 “> Should I Answer?

Should I Answer is not an average call blocker. It is capable of blocking specific numbers or all phone numbers except the ones in your contact list, of course, but the real hook is its extensive database of known telemarketing or telemarketing numbers and premium rates.

When you receive a phone call, Should I Answer displays a brief description and user reviews of the incoming number, plus the option to leave your own rating or add the number to a private block list.

Should I Answer also introduces some of the strongest call blocking features of any app in its category. You can automatically filter calls from hidden numbers, premium numbers, foreign countries, and numbers below a certain review threshold.

Perhaps best of all, all of the above features work offline – the app saves a small copy of the ratings database locally.

Google Play

RoboKiller“data-reactid =” 188 “> RoboKiller

With a robust database of over 1.1 million numbers, RoboKiller will automatically block large numbers of spam calls and automated phone calls. It even has response bots to choose from and they are designed to annoy the same telemarketers. The block list is updated frequently, and you can check the blocked calls in their recent calls list. Even hear why they called you. Your problem? It is a subscription service, so that after the seven-day free trial, you will have to pay $ 3 a month to continue using it. Here is their privacy policy.

Google Play

Contact your operator

Most carriers can block calls. Verizon offers this service for free, just like Sprint.

There are some limitations, for example Verizon only allows you to block up to five lines and you will have to block the lines every 90 days. However, if you are willing to pay $ 5 dollars a month you can block up to 20 contacts through Verizon Smart Family.

On the other hand, if you want AT&T to block unwanted numbers, you will have to spend $ 5 a month for Smart Limits. Also, T-Mobile offers number blocking through the Family Allowances service for only $ 5 a month.

Other options to block calls on Android

There are plenty of other Android apps designed specifically to block calls, but take the time to read the comments carefully and make a good selection before choosing an alternative.

Many of these applications conflict with antivirus applications and, speaking of Android security applications, if you already have Avast Mobile Security installed, there is an option to filter calls and SMS messages that allows you to block contacts.

