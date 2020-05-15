hashtags suitable or check the time most recommended to make your publications, are some of the keys to succeed in Instagram. But if this is not enough to receive those longed for “likes”, you can try other secrets. Here we explain how to add music to Instagram videos and capture the attention and likes from your followers. “data-reactid =” 12 “> Keeping your feed updated, using the appropriate hashtags or checking the most recommended time to make your posts are some of the keys to being successful on Instagram. But if this is not enough To receive those longed for “likes”, you can try other secrets.Here we explain how to add music to Instagram videos and capture the attention and likes of your followers.

A woman checks her Instagram feed on her mobile phone while eating fruit. We explain how to add music to Instagram videos

In case you did not know, Instagram Stories allow you to add your favorite songs to a video or photo directly from the application. Although you will have to trust a third-party application to add music to real posts, we have found several that do – and very well – this work. From Drake to Tame Impala, now you can turn your Instagram account into the soundtrack of your own life. We explain how to do it.

How to add music to your Instagram videos

Lomotif (free)

iOS Android

Videoshop

The screen of a cell phone with the editing mode of Instagram activated.

Videoshop (which is like Photoshop, but for video) has all the tricks that the aforementioned VidLab offers, but also offers additional tools. Although this application is currently free on Google Play, if you plan to download it from the Apple App Store, it is worth $ 2 dollars, sorry for Apple users! However, that small sum of money is worth it, because it will allow you to enjoy a powerful editing application that supports 1080p video.

To make matters worse, with Videoshop you can also flip videos horizontally, combine several clips in one, add animated transitions of clip-to-clip and make motion stop videos (frozen images). Also, it allows you to create video copies and edit each clip individually, and, in addition, you will have the opportunity to use dozens of filters and text overlays that the application has, which will allow you to customize your content. Videoshop is compatible with iOS 8.2 and later, and Android version 4.3.

iOS Android

Vigo Video

It also has a built-in music library, making it easy to access your favorite tracks. As if that were not enough, you can join multiple video clips, add still photos, text overlay and more.

iOS Android

Quik by GoPro

Without a doubt, GoPro revolutionized the world of action video, and now the company is looking for a way to attract the attention of the world of mobile video editing. Quik is an application with which you can automatically create stories from your photos and videos, which you have captured both with your phone and with a GoPro camera, if you have one.

With this application, you can add filters, music, and unique modes, such as stop-motion or “slice”, which allows you to cut the screen in half and play the video from one side at a time, to create a masterpiece. Although this may sound exaggerated, the application will help you change any of the properties of the video, allowing you to have full control over the appearance of your audiovisual content.

Also, with Quik, you can choose music from your own library or from the vast selection of songs from the application. You can also choose or deselect the images and clips you want to use and choose the side effects you want to apply.

iOS Android

TikTok

TikTok is not just an app, it is a global video community based on music. In it, you can watch amazing short videos and also make your own videos capturing those fun and memorable moments to share with the world.

iOS Android

We explain how to add music to Instagram videos appeared first on Digital Trends Spanish. “data-reactid =” 162 “> The post We explain how to add music to Instagram videos appeared first on Digital Trends Spanish.