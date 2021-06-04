We enter One World Trade Center, the tallest skyscraper in the Western Hemisphere (video) | Life

The Twin Towers are now just a sad and painful memory. In its place stands the One World Trade Center, the tallest skyscraper in the Western Hemisphere. We went inside.

We are not going to remember what happened on 9/11, because everyone knows the story. The Twin Towers disappeared, and in their place rose what was called the Freedom Tower.

Finally the authorities decided to give it a less political name, and called it One World Trade Center, the tallest skyscraper in the Western Hemisphere and the seventh tallest in the world, with a height of 541 meters. The figure is not accidental: it is equivalent to 1,776 feet, the year of the United States Declaration of Independence (July 4, 1776).

Its construction began in 2006, and ended on November 3, 2014. Since then it has become a tourist and commercial center, with spectacular attractions such as the elevators with augmented reality, or the Sky Portal. You can enjoy a tour of its interior in this video:

The tourist area of ​​the building is called One World Observatory. Visitors pay $ 43 for a standard visit ($ 37 for children, the best 5 years free), although there are packs that also include a visit to the Statue of Liberty.

The access is carried out through the ground floor, which seems obvious, but the interesting thing is that you can go down to the interior of the earth and walk the foundations of the huge tower, inside.

A guided tour strewn with screens of all shapes and sizes, show visitors how the building was built, told by the bricklayers and architects themselves. Its design is the work of David Childs, which has also built other famous skyscrapers, such as the Burj Kalifa, the tallest building in history (828 meters).

To go up to the observatory you have to take a spectacular elevator with augmented reality. As you ascend you see images of the evolution of New York, during the last century.

Already at the top, there are spectacular attractions, such as the Theater of Eternity, a gigantic screen dozens of meters long, which, when raised, reveals the immeasurable views of New York, from more than 500 meters high. The horizon is almost 100 kilometers away.

Another very visited place is the Sky Portal, a glass floor with augmented reality that allows you to look out into the void from hundreds of meters high.

And of course there is no shortage of the inevitable restaurants and souvenir shops.

The One World Trade Center It has already become a must see, if you go to New York.