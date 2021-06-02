We drive the non-plug-in hybrid variant of the Arkana, Renault’s revolutionary coupe-like SUV

How well the Arkana has “landed” in the Spanish market. It is one of the banners of the “revolution” of Renault, and In just two months it has managed to open 2,000 firm orders, and that the advertising campaign as such has not yet been launched.

With the “Eco” mode, the autonomy is barely reduced, especially in the city, and on the road the “Sport” profile offers a more lively response, although it is a large car and does not stand out for its great acceleration

And is that this Mid-size SUV (4.5 meters long) with coupe-like bodywork, most common concept of premium brands, attracts many looks and generates expectation. By design, of course, it is not for less, since it is a car with powerful and robust shapes like a good SUV, although the rear roof drop is the ultimate in giving you that aura of sportiness that characterizes the coupés. It is also a tall car, among other things because of its 20 cm distance from the body to the ground.

Inside it also highlights its style and design, with simple shapes, good finishes and, as usual in recent creations, digital screens so that the driver has everything under control. All seats are spacious, and those behind, despite the curvature of the roof, perfectly accommodate an adult of average height. The trunk offers 480 liters, 33 less than the microhybrid version.

The interior of the RS Line trim, the highest and with sporty characteristics, is really attractive. The 9.7-inch screen of the multimedia system stands out in the center.

But what makes us stop today in this model is, precisely, in the mechanics. Following the 140-horsepower Arkana micro-hybrid (with 12-volt electrical system) that was unveiled at launch, and the 160-horsepower one just around the corner, Renault increases the offer with the 145-horsepower non-plug-in hybrid E-Tech variant.

The brand strategy the rhombus remains unchanged, and by 2025 it will launch 14 E-Tech models; In 2030, nine out of ten models on sale will have some type of electrification.

Returning to the Arkana, its hybrid system is composed of a 1.6-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine that develops 94 horsepower, and it is supported by two electric motors, one that works as a 15 kW starter and generator and the other a 36 kW impeller. In total, the system offers a combined power of 145 horsepower, and it is associated with a “multimode” automatic transmission, inherited from Formula 1, which, among others, makes gear shifting imperceptible. Of course, the circle would not be complete without a battery, in this case 1.2 kWh, all for a self-recharging system and, remember, not pluggable.

With everything, at Renault they assure that, if the system is managed correctly with the gear position “B” for maximum regeneration, you can shoot 80% of the time in electric mode and achieve 40% savings compared to a conventional gasoline car. Even obtain consumption of less than 4.8 liters per 100 km that the brand has approved.

The roof drop from behind is the main feature of this model.

At the wheel

To test the Arkana E-Tech Hybrid, Renault had prepared for the press a travel of about 55 kilometers, many of them through the center of Madrid. The available unit, a lustrous RS Line, the variant more equipped and apparent due to its sporty details, which further enhanced the figure of the Arkana.

From the start, the elevated driving position already gives a very pleasant feeling. On the right, a small lever for change management, and before our eyes, the always useful digital panel. In the center of the dashboard, the 9.3-inch screen that allows you to see everything clearly, and from it, or physical buttons below, you can select Available driving modes: My Sense, Sport and Eco.

In the first meters, as usual, the smooth running and quiet running are surprising, and on the road, even with the heat engine operating, no exaggerated noise is perceived. We chose position “B” of the automatic gearbox and we already felt how when lifting the foot of the accelerator the car decelerates with a certain intensity, and we decided to keep it that way and go “playing” with the different driving modes until completing the journey.

With the “Eco” mode, the autonomy hardly drops, especially in the city, and on the road the “Sport” profile offers a more lively response, although it is a large car and does not stand out for its very high acceleration. The best, yes, that the battery recovers energy more quickly, but we could not get more juice from the whole because we reached the end of the route. The balance, a scarce 5.6 liters of average expenditure, that it could have been much less if the hybrid system had not been forced in part of the journey to perceive what it gave of itself.

The boot of the hybrid variant has 480 liters of capacity compared to 513 for the light hybrid.

Prices and equipment

The Renault Arkana E-Tech Hybrid, which we must not forget that it has the advantages of the DGT “Eco” label, is available in three trim levels: Intens (27,075 euros), Zen (29,070 euros) and RS Line (31,560 euros), and there is a financing plan by the brand, highly demanded at least with the Arkana microhybrid, which allows it to be purchased with a multi-option plan for 179 euros per month (with an entry of 4,700 euros and being able to return the car, keep it or change it after the stipulated period).

In terms of equipment, the list can be endless, and in addition to the latest in connectivity, with the multimedia screen of the Easy Link system as the nerve center (from 7 to 9.3 inches), the Arkana has LED headlights, 17 or 18-inch wheels, hands-free access card, digital instrument cluster (4.2 to 10.2 inches), multifunction steering wheel, automatic climate control and important driving aids such as the emergency braking system, front and rear parking sensors, safety distance alert or rear traffic detector.

The rear also has a great presence, with the diffuser and the double exhaust outlet.

DATA SHEET

Motor: gasoline hybrid.

Power (kW / CV): 105/145.

Change: automatic.

Length (mm): 4,568.

Width (mm): 1,820.

Height (mm): 1,571.

Trunk (liters): 480.

Maximum speed (km / h): 205.

From 0 to 100 km / h (sec.): 10.8.

Average consumption (l / 100 km): 4.8.

CO2 emissions (gr / km): 111.

Price (euros): from 27,075 euros.