“We don’t want your fucking taqueria!”: African-Americans protest in front of a Mexican family business in Brooklyn

After the verdict was announced in the trial of Derek Chauvin seemed like it was all jubilation in New York, but also There were protests and some decided to unleash some of the fury outside a business in the Propect Heights neighborhood of Brookyn.

“We don’t want your fucking taqueria!”Dozens of protesters are heard saying who were present in front of “Maya Taqueria” on Tuesday night, as recorded in a video that circulates virally on social networks.

the protest turns it's sights on sidewalk diners as the crowd chants, "get the fuck out of New York, we don't want you here." they then make references to it being owned by white people and gentrifiers.

“We don’t want them here”shouted one of the subjects leading the harangues, while others chorused. “We don’t want your fucking money!”, “Get out of New York!”

Diners were silent witnesses to the protests. At no time is there a flirtation or hint of violence, but they were minutes of tension.

“We don’t want his fucking restaurant owned by a fucking white man!”the protesters shouted.

According to the New York Post, the location is owned by Daniel Nassar, who also serves as the administrator. Daily Mail said the entrepreneur moved from San Francisco to New York some years ago and his ethnic origin is unknown.

Nassar was recently interviewed by ChowNow. There he explained that all his staff trusted him during the most critical moments of the pandemic and managed to survive.

Just a heads up, a Mexican guy owns the Maya Taqueria taco shop. It's has been in Prospect Heights for 11 years. Prides itself on cooking fresh ingredients everyday.

“Maya Taqueria is a basic place in the neighborhood”Nassar said of his 11-year-old business in Brooklyn.

The owner of the premises assured that they made the necessary efforts to maintain the entire workforce despite the economic crisis. “People need their paycheck every week to support their families.”

“Tip 30 percent!” another of the protesters is heard shouting, and then receiving a round of applause.

The video posted by Eric Thomas on Twitter It has generated a wave of reactions for and against and at the time of writing this article had almost 850,000 views.

“Fire, against the gentrifiers!”protesters shouted after leaving the Maya Taqueria, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Several users on Twitter assured that Maya Taqueria is owned by a Mexican-American family.

“It is clear that we understand nothing about the Mexican American family that owns and operates Maya Taqueria”said one.

“Psst, Maya Taqueria is owned by a Mexican American family”, added another.

Surrounding business owners immediately defended Maya Taqueria.

I can assure you the people who own family-owned Maya Taqueria want them there, and their food is delicious. Leave them the fuck alone. – Brooklyn Events (@Brooklyn_Events) April 21, 2021

“I can assure you that people love Maya Taqueria and its owners, the food is delicious there”, Brooklyn Events tweeted.

On its website Maya Taqueria claims that it is a family business that serves authentic Mexican food in the heart of Brooklyn.

“For more than 10 years, we have been proudly serving the people of Brooklyn. Each meal pre-prepared with the freshest ingredients, never canned or frozen, creating dishes with the authentic flavors of the west coast ”they say.

