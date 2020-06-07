RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff spoke about Timo Werner’s possible departure for Chelsea in an interview with Sky Sports before his team’s draw against Paderborn yesterday. The executive did not want to give clues about what is going to happen and is pending what until the end in the Bundesliga.

“We are focusing on the last part of the Championship. This is the only thing we are discussing with Timo at the moment. It was important for us to extend his contract last summer because we do not want players like him to go away for free,” he explained of the contract. until 2023 of the German striker.

In this sense, he understands that the player who has the last word is the player himself: “we agreed to include an exit clause in his contract to give him the opportunity to take the next step, so he is responsible, not us. But so far, Timo Werner has not activated his clause and no club has submitted a transfer contract, “said Mintzlaff.

“We have not yet spoken to Chelsea. So we have nothing to report. Timo Werner is a RB Leipzig player. A few weeks ago he told us he was working on a transfer, but there is nothing at the moment,” he concluded. The footballer’s clause is 55 million euros and expires on June 15.