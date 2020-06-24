Fran Rivera and Pilar Eyre starred in a strong clash this Wednesday in ‘Mirror public‘. The writer entered live via video call to analyze the Spanish tour of the Kings Felipe VI and Letizia, but the controversy came later, when she was about to comment on the fear of Julio Iglesias to visit Spain due to the coronavirus crisis.

Pilar Eyre and Fran Rivera, in ‘Espejo publico’

Eyre released a simile about the « squares » that the singer was scheduled to visit with his concerts. When falling in the relation with the bullfighting, he rectified the comment: « Oh, no squares. You know I am anti-bullfighting, I feel sorry for FranThe bullfighter did not ignore it and replied attacking: « I’m glad you say it, but we don’t want people like you in the (world of) bull. »

Susanna Griso tried to mediate in the discussion, but it was impossible: « She always says it and she says it bitterly. It offends me, » argued the bullfighter. The writer, annoyed, decided to cut the connection: « Sorry, comrades, I love to always talk to you, but I am not in a position to continue« He said after calling the Madrilenian » rude and « rude ».

A troubled relationship

With Pilar out of the picture, Rivera recalled that his enmity comes from afar: « I have known Pilar for a thousand years and have had my encounters with her. I feel offended and attacked. I am a pro-bull activist, I think you have to defend it or, at least, respect it, « said the bullfighter.

According to Rivera, the writer « has done many articles that have hurt many people, » recalling the figure of her mother, Carmina Ordóñez. « I know who is. I have read things about my mother that I will not forgive, things about my mother that are terrible. Do not come now and tell me that it is very good. She has very thin skin, because she can attack but then … « , he let fall very upset.

Amid this climate of tension, Susanna Griso proposed a reconciliation in the following program, before continuing to speak without one of the two parties involved being present. « I don’t have a good body after such a fight« reflected the presenter. » Today anything is called anger, « replied the bullfighter, before Griso settled: »Well, it won’t be for you, because Pilar has been very affected«