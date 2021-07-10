“We don’t have a player who can replace Juancho”

07/09/2021 at 10:06 PM CEST

Upon arrival in Paris, where this Saturday the Men’s National Team will play its second preparation match against France (20-30), the coach, Sergio Scariolo, has valued the unfortunate loss due to injury of Juancho Hernangómez, who suffered in the first game against France, and whom he considers irreplaceable.

“It was a hard blow because Juancho is a very beloved member of the group, always brings that point of joy, positivity, enthusiasm and energy that a somewhat veteran group like ours has always done very well, regardless of their talent and qualities, which are unique & rdquor ;, assured Serg scariolo.

“We do not have a player in the team who can replace him with that ability to be a good athlete. and an excellent shooter & rdquor;

It is time to operate and recover

Apart from the obvious setback that it represents in the face of the Olympic Games, for the coach “At this time, the main concern is that he can operate in the way that he and his NBA team consider best, that everything goes well and the recovery is as successful as possible to rejoin when it comes to an important season for him in the NBA and of course with his eyes set on the Eurobasket 2021 & rdquor;, said the coach.

Scariolo logically recognizes that the loss of the Wolves forward “Yes he disrupts plans, he does not have a substitute, so we have to look for adjustments, readjust things a little and look for new formulas, “he said.

“We will probably have to be a little more flexible, because the quintet that started the matches was the world champion quintet. and it gave us great guarantees and attack-defense balance, to be able to defend players of all roles & mldr; Now we will have to manipulate it a bit, although we have also changed it on occasions in the World Cup itself. We have to be open to all situations & rdquor ;, he finished.