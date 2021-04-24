“We don’t believe anything about the Government”

Rocío Monastery. (Photo: EFE)

The Vox candidate for the Presidency of the Community of Madrid, Rocío Monasterio, has expressed her doubts about the threatening letters with bullets inside that the Interior Minister, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, the leader of United We Can, Pablo Iglesias have received , and the general director of the Civil Guard, María Gámez.

When asked, the Vox candidate has indicated that she condemns “all violence” and that she would have liked everyone to have condemned what happened in Vallecas, but has stressed that the Government “does not believe anything”, in an interview in ‘RNE ‘.

“We Spaniards no longer believe anything about the Government, they have deceived us from the beginning of the pandemic over and over again, deceit after deceit, we are tired of being systematically deceived,” he said.

“I don’t believe in Pablo Iglesias, every time we see something that Pablo Iglesias says, we question him, he has deceived us,” Monasterio insisted.

Along these lines, he has criticized the left that promised to “bring equality” and “has left half of Spain thrown away.” “This is the left of the living room that is in Galapagar laughing at half Spain,” he denounced, while emphasizing that “he has abandoned” the workers.

Iglesias responds: “We are going to assess being in a debate with someone who calls into question being threatened with death”

For his part, the candidate of United We Can, Pablo Iglesias, has affirmed that he will value attending more debates with Vox for “protecting terrorism” after learning that Monastery had questioned the letter.

Iglesias has responded that “it is not pleasant that they threaten your family.” “It is a serious, serious threat, we expect arrests. We also expect arrests for the attack on our …

