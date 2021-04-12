We Doctor and ImmuvID join forces to extend tourist coverage

Share

The leading distance medicine company We Doctor and the ImmuvID platform have joined forces to extend coverage of those traveling in times of pandemic. The commercial agreement reached by both companies aims to facilitate the well-being of travelers and ensure their safety, as well as compliance with the measures required in each place to fight the spread of Covid-19.

To travel again and do it, what’s more, with guarantees for tourists and for the communities that host themIt is something that both individuals and companies in the sector crave. We Doctor and ImmuvID have taken a step in this direction with their integration of services that allow access to personalized medical care, reinforcing the safety and tranquility of travelers.

This service will allow when a tourist is abroad, in case of feeling bad, can access a medical consultation by videoconference or other telematic means (telephone, messages …), in your own language and free of charge thanks to the extensive medical staff that We Doctor has in many countries.

It will do so through the ImmuvID platform itself that allows users to ssee what are the restrictions in force in each place, and have the test results or vaccination certificates available to travel around the world. The ImmuvID app also warns when each user should undergo a PCR or antigen test depending on your next destination and what laboratories are available to do it.

Travel in times of Covid

In times of Covid-19, a traveler in a foreign country may be reluctant to go to a hospital or medical consultation Either because of the difficulty of understanding each other in a language other than their own, or because of fear of possible contagion. The new technologies and the experience of We Doctor allow that access a remote medical consultation and even to the monitoring of the patient’s constants through smart watches / bracelets or electronic systems Likewise, the local medical team, through the platform, can write prescriptions so that the traveler can go directly to the pharmacy without having to be received in hospitals that, due to the pandemic, may be saturated. In case of presenting symptoms compatible with Covid-19, the doctor may indicate which center to contact for treatment, in addition to monitoring its status in the following days by the same channels in which the consultation is made. The safety and privacy of the patient are also protected thanks to the technological expertise of We Doctor and ImmuvID.

Through a simple interface and thanks to its technology, ImmuvID allows companies and institutions to certify the vaccination status or the validity of a COVID test (be it PCR, antigens or otherwise), as well as verify the identity of the person presenting it through biometric control. Personal and health data are not stored by ImmuvID, but are cResults and confirmed through an encrypted pairing, thus ensuring the privacy of users. This is key at a time when there is serious public concern about access to their personal data.

ImmuvID has been developed thanks to the union of NeXplain, a Spanish technology company based in Madrid and focused on IT solutions, the Swiss company Xplain, focused on security, and Marino, the largest app developer in Ireland. During the last Tourism Innovation Fair, last November, ImmuvID was valued as one of the best new business models in the sector.

Currently, NeXplain is in talks with authorities at the national and local level in various states of the European Union, as well as with companies from several countries and large laboratory chains, for the implementation of its technology.