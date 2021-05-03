“We do not want to lose this opportunity”

05/03/2021

On at 18:40 CEST

The return of the Champions semi-finals is here. Pep Guardiola spoke at a press conference before the last hurdle. Pochettino’s PSG stands at Etihad with the obligation to overcome the 1-2 of the first leg, but the Santpedor coach does not even consider going out to speculate.

“What we have to do is go out to win tomorrow. Later we will see what happens & rdquor ;, Pep started at a press conference, to add: “We don’t want to lose this opportunity without being ourselves. We know how we have to play, we have done it many times this season & rdquor;.

Guardiola was confident, and optimistic with the options of his City. At the same time, he acknowledged that for him playing the second leg of a Champions League semis is even more difficult than playing the final. He did not hide his desire for Mbappé to play, he doubts due to physical discomfort, and highlighted the talent of the Frenchman and Neymar. These were all his phrases at a press conference.

Match plan

“I feel privileged to experience this. What we have to do is go out and win tomorrow. Then we will see what happens & rdquor;

“We have talked a lot about who we are and what we want to do. We know PSG well, we analyzed him to face us last week, so now the focus has been more on us. “

“We don’t want to lose this opportunity without being ourselves. And I have confidence with my team & rdquor;.

Nerveless

“I already said it a week ago, when I get to these stages of the Champions League I am more relaxed than ever. It is clear that there are aspects to worry about about PSG, but I also have reason to be optimistic & rdquor ;.

“We have not talked much about the rival, knowing that PSG can change their formation, because their coach is very intelligent in this regard.”

“We know exactly what we have to do to get there. Because we’ve done it many times this season, and tomorrow will be another day & rdquor ;.

How to stop PSG?

“No one can control chaos. I can’t predict what will happen tomorrow. What happened against Pochettino’s Tottenham in the Champions League is part of the past, who will accompany us in our careers & rdquor ;.

“We are not going to play 90 minutes like we played the second half in Paris. We know that we will have moments in which we will suffer, that it will cost us, but I think the team will react well. And it’s nothing we haven’t done until today & rdquor ;.

“There will be good times and bad times. The more we know how to extend and take advantage of the good ones, the difference will make & rdquor ;.

More difficult than the final?

“From my experience, playing the second leg of a semi-final is perhaps more difficult than playing a final. Because you play with the result of the first leg, thinking about what you can do or not, and perhaps you forget how to play it. The final is different, another story & rdquor ;.

Mbappé, doubt for the party

“Going to play. And I’m delighted that he will. I want him to play. For football, for the show & rdquor ;.

Criticisms of Neymar and Mbappé

“Didn’t they play well? In the first part they were exceptional. Mbappé was very dangerous, and Neymar as usual. In the second half we were better, but they are judged because they lost. And since they lost, they say they played badly & mldr; I honestly don’t believe this & rdquor ;.

His record in semis

“Every semifinal I’ve played in has been different. Every club, every year & mldr; At Bayern the first two years we were inferior, the last we were unlucky. This year we are at a good time. I have told the players not to think too much about how to win this match, because we have to do business as usual. Every week & rdquor;.

“I don’t know if this is my most important game with City. The reality is that it is our first time in ‘semis’. Sometimes in these games you don’t need too many emotions, because we already know how important & rdquor; is.