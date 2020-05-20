President López Obrador assured that some businessmen were doing “juicy business” at the CFE

Andrés Manuel López Obrador, President of Mexico, asserted that does not seek to nationalize the electricity sector in the country, but seeks to eliminate corruption and put an even floor for Federal electricity commission (CFE)

During the morning conference this Wednesday, López Obrador He explained that some entrepreneurs were doing “juicy business” in the CFE.

“Right now there is a campaign even in the most famous newspapers abroad that we are going to nationalize, no, what we are doing is putting order and ending the corruption that existed in the CFE: influentialism, corruption, prices, everything is being ordered . Although it is in all the world press, we are not going to allow corruption, the abuses are over and it is not nationalization, it is defending the national interest, “he said.

The Government of mexico published in the Official Journal of the Federation (DOF) A new energy agreement that limits the generation of renewable energy and changes certain criteria to, according to the private sector, attack competition by favoring the state Federal Electricity Commission (CFE).

López Obrador reaffirmed his commitment not to “modify the so-called structural reforms and in particular the energy reform, and I will comply with it, I am respecting contracts throughout the energy sector“And noted that the measures taken by his administration were necessary.

“It makes me exaggerated and of little social sensitivity to be thinking about profit because business is not being taken away from them, contracts are not being suspended, it is to seek a balance so that CFE has the same conditions that private companies have, it had reached the point that these private companies that sell electrical energy to CFE had more privileges than to CFE itself, ”he indicated.

“There was a whole plan to ruin, to bankrupt the CFE. What was the benefit to the people? That they tell me if with these reforms that they made if they lowered the price of electricity, on the contrary they increased it more and more. Now we are putting order with that purpose ”, he detailed.

