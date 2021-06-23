“We do not rule out that oil reaches the area of ​​76.90 dollars and even 84 dollars”

– How are you seeing the evolution of Wall Street at the end of June?

Everything was going quite well at the beginning of this month, but since the Federal Reserve meeting it has sown doubts among investors after the appearance of President Jerome Powell. Powell left the door open to ‘tapering’, that is, to gradually withdraw the asset purchases that the Fed is making, and there was also a review of inflation, although Powell continues to maintain that inflation is temporary, although there are very different opinions among The consensus, for example, the chief strategist of Bank of America, Michael Hartnett, points out that inflation has come to stay while also estimating a certain economic slowdown, a scenario of stagflation. After the Federal Reserve meeting, the only sector that closed positively for the week was technology, and there were setbacks in assets such as US banks, Treasury bonds, oil, bitcoin or gold, which reached supports of 1,755 , $ 54 … and strengthened the dollar against the euro.

In the case of the indices, we see that they are lateralizing momentarily although they continue with a long-term bullish bottom, with a short-term rebound this Monday. The lateralization comes at the worst moment that the Philadelphia semiconductor index is going through, which is in clear divergence with the Nasdaq.

– Do you see better appearance in Europe?

In Europe we also see that the indices are clearly bullish in the long term, although like Wall Street the indices are beginning to lateralize by European banks. We see money inflows, but I remain confident that the US will continue to set the standard in the markets.

– How do you see the Ibex 35?

Read more

The Ibex 35 broke on Friday the upward guideline that had been marking since February after the correction of the banks, which is something worrying and we are going to see if it returns to the area of ​​the guideline depending on what the European banking sector does. In the case of the Ibex 35, it is important to see what Banco Santander and BBVA are doing. BBVA is trading above its levels prior to the pandemic, while Santander has not yet achieved them, which implies a very clear bearish divergence, which is transferred to the behavior of the Ibex 35 to continue to lateralize or may even correct. The 8,900 points are important, as is the support at 8,800-8,700 points.

– Faced with the upward cycle of raw materials, what assets are they left with?

The good thing about short-term trading is that we can operate both short and long, what we have to be clear about is a trend. Oil is very good, we like it and we do not rule out that it will reach the area of ​​$ 76.90 and even $ 84. On the other hand, we like gold, which is now bearish but is rebounding, something very interesting for trading. $ 1,755.5 is support right now, and if we lose it, we could be bearish. We do not usually operate the rest of raw materials and especially agricultural raw materials because they depend on external factors such as drought, production …