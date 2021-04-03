“We do not have an inferiority complex against Bayern”

04/03/2021 at 12:18 PM CEST

The coach of the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), the Argentine Mauricio Pochettino, trusted this Saturday in their chances against Bayern Munich, against which they will face on Wednesday in the first leg of the Champions, and stressed that they do not have an inferiority complex.

“We are not fools, Bayern are not an easy team, they are the current European champions, but you don’t have to have an inferiority complex. We will go to Munich with respect but with the aim of qualifying for the semi-final, “he said in an interview in the French newspaper Le Parisien.

The coach, who took over at PSG in January, does not see Robert Lewandowski’s injury loss as an advantage. “Bayern is not just Lewandowski, who is a huge player. His true strength is his group, his team.”stressed the coach, who believes that if PSG wins the tournament his personal influence in this regard will have been minimal, given the short time he has been directing the bench.

“I can be judged from next year,” he added. Pochettino, which celebrates having a “really good” and close relationship with both the club’s big stars, as well as Neymar and Kylian Mbappé, as with the rest of the players. The French forward refuses for now to extend his commitment to him PSG, as requested by the Qatari owners, fearful that a player will go free in 2022 for whom they paid 180 million euros in 2017.

“I hope it stays for many years. I’m not saying this selfishly, but for the good of the club and of Paris. It can help the club achieve great things, “he emphasizes. Pochettino from Mbappe, recognizing that the decision is in the hands of the player and his environment.

The PSG star also pointed out this Saturday in an interview with the RMC radio station, from which some excerpts were advanced on Friday, that Although he has an ego, it is a trait that should be seen as something positive because it pushes him to give the best version of himself.

“No one can limit you if you have the ambition to do great things. You own your destiny. Each one is. I have always wanted to be here, to be what I am, and now that I am, I want to continue growing and doing what I do best, “said the player.

Mbappe He also trusts in his possibilities before him Bayern: “It’s a great team. We go calmly and confidently. It’s a game that people will want to see, a beautiful game. We have to put on a good show. Let’s hope we come back with victory.

The player won the World Cup in 2018 at just 18 years old and acknowledges that perhaps he was not fully aware of its importance having achieved it so early. “If I am lucky enough to win another at 30 it may be something more emotional and more symbolic,” he added in Le Parisien, where he made it clear that although the World Cup is the “absolute Grail”, the Champions League, at club level, “is the best”.