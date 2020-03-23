“We do not completely close the fourth part, it is in a critical situation”

‘La Casa de Papel’ reopens on April 3 on Netflix with the premiere of its fourth season. The plot begins with the band immersed in chaos: The Professor (Álvaro Morte) believes that Lisbon (Itziar Ituño) has been killed by the police, Rio (Miguel Herrán) and Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó) have blown up a tank and the lives of Nairobi (Alba Flores) hangs by a thread. A batch of eight episodes that will show the outcome of the Bank of Spain robbery. But, and after that?

Álex Pina, showrunner of ‘La Casa de Papel’

As FormulaTV exclusively advanced, ‘La Casa de Papel’ has been renewed by a fifth and sixth part on Netflix that will continue the story that began with the robbery of the National Mint and Stamp. Although the news has not been officially confirmed by the payment platform, the truth is that the Vancouver Media team has been working on its continuity for months. But unlike the closing of the second part that was proposed as the final outcome, the writers have left the story open in order to promote its continuity.

To find out what the transition between the fourth and fifth seasons will be like, FormulaTV has spoken with Álex Pina, creator, showrunner and executive producer of ‘La Casa de Papel’. “We are working on very complicated lines right now, the fourth season leaves the plot in a critical situation. That forces us to spin very fine again and creatively it is a major challenge,” he explains. “We are finding ways to make a critical season because the fourth leaves us in an excessive place“, Add.

With the intention of not repeating the delicate task of reopening a finished series, it has been chosen to leave certain plots open for their continuity on Netflix. “The fourth we have not closed completely, but we collect a witness that is a tremendous atomic bomb that occurs in the fourth part“Pina assures.

International jump?

Poster of the fourth part of ‘La Casa de Papel’Netflix

After two Iberian heists, the big question is whether the most famous band in the world could make the leap to another country. Although they have always defended the Latin view of fiction, a blow in South America could fit their plot. For the moment, Pina is blunt with laughter: “I can’t tell you anything else”.

Regarding the possibility of extending the universe of the series with a spin-off, he assures that it is not an option that is currently being considered. “At some point there has been talk, but We are now so focused on ‘Sky Red’ and ‘La Casa de Papel 5’ as to think of a spin-off …For the moment, the next appointment is on April 3 on Netflix with the world premiere of the fourth part.

