Ex-BBB Flay is living an online romance. The singer started a relationship with the model Fernando Pessiquelli, 24 years old. ‘We haven’t seen each other yet because of the quarantine. But it is fo * a! It will work ‘, warned the artist. The new couple had the relationship announced by Bianca Andrade during a live on social networks. Look!

Flay started online romance and has not yet seen the affair in person

Flayslane assesses relationship with Fernando Pessiquelli model

Flay denies being upset with Bianca Andrade for revelation

Bianca Andrade delivers Flayslane’s relationship on live

