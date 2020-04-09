It is impressive how certain products have more than one function and can be recycled to extend their shelf life. This is the case of black tea bags.

April 09, 20209: 11 AM

It is impressive how certain products have more than one function and can be recycled to extend their shelf life. This is the case of black tea bags.

The truth is that, once we have a good cup of tea, we discard the bags at once.

But this does not have to be the case and you can practice the three Rs of ecology: reduce, reuse and recycle.

And the bags of black tea they are one of those things you can reuse before throwing away. You just have to soak several of these tea bags for a quarter of an hour or so in hot water.

Then let it cool of course, so you are going to burn your fingers and soak a clean cloth in this black tea water and rub your wooden furniture. You will see how shiny they are!

Other alternative uses for tea bags can be as a natural fertilizer and insecticide for plants, to eliminate odors in closed rooms or as a degreaser for your kitchen ware.