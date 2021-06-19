We did not come to Earth to live alone

In my country they say that women who complain about not finding a partner and fear marriage, “light 10 candles to the saints to get a husband, but from behind they light 20 so that he does not appear.”

Others insist that marriage is the “grave of love”, and some live together and do not marry for fear that “everything will be damaged, will collapse”.

With this topic we did a program on dranancy.com, and the truth is that it was very interesting.

A Venezuelan asked a Colombian if she could not find a man. He answered yes. He asks God for a partner, but admits that he is afraid of commitment. She made the decision not to speak out of fear and to continue believing that God has something for her. She prefers to be alone, and not a man who comes to “fuck her life.”

For fear of becoming a spinster, she asked her mother for advice, and she gave her the Saint Anthony novena… and she missed the saint, she never found it. He decided to speak directly to God, without intermediaries. “He knows what I need,” he says. And she waits for Him to send it to her.

So I turn to the Venezuelan, and I say: men are the ones who never want to get married, right? Didn’t the same happen to you? He says that a confident woman is not after anyone, she has no need to run after another. To find a partner, you must first learn to live alone.

I enter the subject: the reality is that people marry without knowing how to choose a partner. In the US, women marry for money, not to be alone, and so on. A couple is a space for the communication of emotions and feelings. Each person looks for a partner to solve unresolved childhood issues.

A partner must be chosen well. You don’t marry because you are in love. No one is paying you to pick up all the crap in the world either. Marriage is serious.

They both say that they are afraid of intimacy, and believe that living together ends love and the couple. They don’t want to move in together. Everyone in their house. It bothers them to be stuck and cuddled in bed. Everyone by their side.

I close the program by telling my story and my fear of privacy. I tell you how today I love my partner and I am very happy: we sleep hugging like two gum, we love to walk together and we hardly ever part.

Losing the fear of marriage and commitment was not easy. I did it after going to therapy for years, working on my fear of giving myself up. Facing your fears and overcoming them is the only way. Man did not come to Earth to live alone. Only marriage helps you grow emotionally.

