Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic and his wife have tested positive for coronavirus after the celebration of the controversial Adria Tour, the charity tour organized by the world number one in which the players Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki were also infected.

06/23/2020

In a statement released on his official website (https://novakdjokovic.com), Djokovic confirmed that both he and his wife Jelena are infected, while their children tested negative.

“Everything we did in the last month we did with a pure heart and sincere intent. Everything was born with the philanthropic idea of ​​donating all the funds raised to people in need and I was moved to see how everyone responded firmly to this. We organized the tournament at a time when the virus weakened, believing that the conditions for organizing the Tour had been met, “explained the Balkan.

“Unfortunately, this virus is still present, and it is a new reality that we are still learning to face and live“he added, showing his desire that” things be alleviated over time “so that you can” resume life as it was. “

“I am very sorry for each individual case of infection. I hope that it does not complicate the health situation of anyone and that everyone is well. I will remain in self-isolation for the next 14 days and will repeat the test in five days, “concluded number one of the ATP.

KNOWN FOR ITS ANTI-VACCINE POSITION

Troicki announced on Monday night that both he and his pregnant wife were infected, with the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov and Croatian Borna Coric also positive along with the coaches of Djokovic and Dimitrov, the Italian Marko Paniki and German Christian Groh.

Djokovic has been widely criticized for organizing the Adria Tour without security measures such as social distancing or the use of masks. The Serbian has been frequently criticized for his anti-vaccine stance and his promotion of pseudomedicine.

The Zadar tournament final, played a week after the opening stage in Belgrade, was canceled last Sunday after Dimitrov announced he was infected. The finalists were Djokovic himself and Andrei Rublev of Russia.