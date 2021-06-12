“We did a good job but we have to go for the final”

06/12/2021 at 11:41 PM CEST

.

Barça coach Xavi Pascual said after the Champions League semi-final victory against Nantes (31-26) that they faced “a great rival” and that they did “a good job, but now we have to go to for the final “.

“Now the important thing is to get people back. Today has been tough and tomorrow a rival awaits us who will be as much or more so than what we have had to overcome today,” he said. “I am sure that today I will sleep little preparing for tomorrow’s game, but I do not care. It is not the same to prepare a final than a match for third and fourth place,” he said.

Nantes coach, also Spanish Alberto Entrerríos, was resigned after the defeat. “The difference between us and Barça was not only visible in the last minutes, but throughout the game,” he acknowledged, adding: “We tried, we played with a lot of heart, but we played without a head and lost the game in attack despite of our effort “.