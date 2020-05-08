Jason Ronald, from Microsoft, values ​​the integration of hardware and software that they have devised for the console.

One of the biggest fears when facing the construction of a new console is the possible existence of bottlenecks that prevent the hardware from reaching its full potential. Will we encounter these problems on Xbox Series X? SinceMicrosoftthey are quite clear, not to be the case.

“For me, the most important thing is the performance of the system, from end to end. Not facing one aspect against another. For us the key was to achieve stable levels of performance, something that has not been seen before,” he said.Jason Ronald, an engineer at the firm, when asked by the British magazine Eurogamer about the current importance of the debate around theteraflops. “We designed the system to be balanced, without bottlenecks or any kind of compromise in any area,” he added.

We designed the system to be balanced, without bottlenecks Jason RonaldIn this sense I mention the Xbox Velocity architecture, already praised by several developers, which in Ronald’s words was thought with the aim of making it the solution for streaming resources. “It all comes down to innovation andintegration between hardware and software“he said, listing how in addition to investing in an SSD they have created new systems and functions to take advantage of them.

“We not only have 12 teraflops of powerbut developers can be much more efficient in their use. In fact, you could get results that go beyond the processorless teraflops available in the box. This is something to define what is possible in this next generation, “Ronald concluded on this topic.

The Microsoft engineer’s interview with Eurogamer left other headlines, confirming, for example, that this boot screen will be the animation that Xbox Series X players will see once the console hits the market later in the year.

