“We decided to risk and go for it all; it was fun”

The Spanish Fernando Alonso (Alpine), double Formula One world champion, who finished sixth this Sunday the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the sixth of the World Cup, declared at the Baku circuit that, in the re-start of the final they decided to “take risks and go all out”, that he is “happy” and that “it was fun” .

“I’m happy. When the race stopped (after the accident of the Dutchman Max Verstappen, from Red Bull, leader of the World Championship) I spoke with the team and we decided to go for it all; thinking that if we went against a wall and we ended up losing a point it was bad luck; but you had to risk “, said Alonso, 39, who after two years absent returned to the premier class with the team with which he celebrated his two titles (2005 and 2006, then Renault).

“They were two very funny laps, really,” admitted the Spaniard, who is now eleventh in the World Cup, with 13 points, one more than his French teammate Esteban Ocon, who retired this Sunday in the fourth of the 51 laps that were given.

“I started very well and the car was going well,” he commented in Baku Alonso, after a bumpy race with a very crazy finish that was resolved, after the red flag that Verstappen caused with a re-start with two laps remaining, of which one was training and the other, the one that decided the test. In which the great Asturian pilot advanced four places to go from tenth to fourth final place.

“Since the last three Grands Prix we have made good starts, so I am happy with the team’s work in that regard”, pointed out Fernando, owner of the 32 triumphs that Spain has throughout its history in the premier category of motorsport.

“I am happy for the team, because we have been able to get some very good points this weekend, which I think have been deserved, after these demanding days,” explained Alonso after the sixth race of the year.

“The outcome, as I said, was fun, because we tried to attack and take risks to regain positions and in the end it turned out well, so I’m very happy,” he said.

“The weekend has been quite solid for us, although we lacked some race pace”, said Alonso, who has climbed 97 times to a Formula One podium.

“So we have to go over these things a bit, but overall I am happy with the day; and I hope we can maintain the progression in France,” added the Asturian double champion after finishing sixth in Azerbaijan, where he achieved his best result in F1 from the 2018 Australian Grand Prix.