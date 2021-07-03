We count all the sex scenes in Elite 4 and this is the result

6. Omander + Patrick part 2 – Ep. 3

(Netflix)

Ander, Omar and Patrick have a threesome in the school showers and they give us one of the hottest scenes in the entire series, although it is actually Ander’s fantasy. Ander’s attraction to Patrick is growing and makes Omar jealous.

7. Rebeka and Mencía – Ep. 3

Rebeka (Claudia Salas). (Netflix)

When Rebeka accepts her feelings for Mencía, they are at Rebeka’s house, but her mother finds them. Obviously he got very uncomfortable.

8. Ander and Patrick – Ep. 3

Ander and Patrick. (.)

Ander breaks threesome rules with Patrick in a bar bathroom, without Omar. Then Ander tells Omar and promises that it won’t happen again.

9. Omar and Patrick – Ep. 3

(Netflix)

Now Omar breaks the rules with Patrick, they meet in one of the great ballrooms, without Ander.

10. Mencía and a stranger – Ep. 4

Mencía (Netflix)

Mencía with a man in a hotel. The situation gets awkward and then Rebbe finds her. Mencía tells him what is happening.