After Cynthia Klitbo declared that Vanessa Guzmán is the “most despicable being with whom she has worked”, after both shared the camera in the soap opera Atrévete a Soñar (2009). Now the interpreter of “Antonella”, Violeta Isfel, recalled what it was like to work with the actress.

“We could not touch her (Vanessa Guzmán), that is, yes on the scenes,” Isfel said during an interview via call for the Suelta la Sopa program, where she made it clear that she does not take sides.

He also recalled an occasion when they were going to record a scene from the novel starring Danna Paola, in which Guzmán decided to leave the set and return to his dressing room after the microphone was misplaced.

“Once it happened to me in a scene that was already on the set and the dressing rooms were upstairs and were trying to get us ready so that we no longer had to move. That day I do not remember exactly what happened, but I think they put the microphone wrong, I do not know how the roll was and she said: ‘Right now I come’ and she went to her dressing room and there the people or her assistant put the microphone on her. accompanied and then came to the forum, “he said.

Violeta regretted that Klitbo had misunderstandings with Vanessa.

“If it was difficult for Cynthia, I’m really sorry, I didn’t get that part. I do not take any party. Suddenly you were saying what are we waiting for? And we were waiting for Vanessa because she had to go to her dressing room to put on the microphone, “Isfel mentioned.

“I don’t know where Vanessa was in her life when we filmed Dare to Dream, so if for Cynthia it was the most unpleasant thing, how hard. I think having a partner with whom you could not return to work in your life must be very difficult, ”the actress finished.

