We could see Monica Rambeau again very soon

Many fans wonder when we will see Monica Rambeau in action in the Marvel Cinematic Universe again, and it may be sooner rather than later.

Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau may not even have her official superhero name decided yet after acquiring her powers on the Disney + series WandaVision, but she’s clearly in the process of positioning herself as a major character in the Phase Four lineup of Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The actress has already been confirmed for the project now known as Marvels in which the young actress who plays Kamala Khan / Ms Marvel will participate with Iman Vellani. In addition, the post-credits scene at the end of WandaVision seemed to pave the way for Monica to also appear in Secret Invasion after seeing her interacting with a Skrull.

Given her family ties to SWORD and Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers, Monica is already connected to a significant element of Phase Four, especially her recent adversary Scarlet Witch, teaming up or taking on Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange in Doctor Strange in the multiverse. out of insanity, but a new rumor claims Parris could also appear in Sam Raimi’s movie.

Little additional information is available about her role in the film, but it wouldn’t be too difficult to introduce her into the story given her last encounter with Wanda, not to mention her newfound abilities, but production on Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness ended a few weeks ago and the new additions to the cast have been kept in the most absolute secrecy with the sole exception of América Chávez de Xóchitl Gómez, for there is no answer at the moment.

That being said, it wouldn’t be too far-fetched to see Monica Rambeau in the movie given that she and Wanda didn’t end up badly at all, despite what had happened between them, and she’s one of the few people who could get close enough to try to talk to her to bring her to her senses in case she has lost control.

What do you think? You would like to see Monica Rambeau in Doctor Strange and the multiverse of madness. If you don’t know who Monica is, you can find out in the Wandavision series, which you can now see in its entirety on Disney + here.