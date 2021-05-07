We could see Earth 616 in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – Tomatazos

No one has doubts about the influence of UCM in the superhero cinema. Over the past decade, movie after movie, the brand has succeeded in cementing diverse characters with their respective worlds in a way that has never been seen before. Of course, this implies several challenges, such as the constant copying of shared universes of other companies, but the real goal to overcome is with themselves. After all, audiences are just raising their expectations for future films, and it’s getting harder and harder to indulge them beyond their existing loyalty to Marvel.

With the departure of various initiator characters such as Hombre de Hierro (Robert Downey Jr.) and Captain America (Chris Evans), and the arrival of new heroes who have yet to win over the public as Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and the cast of Eternals, the company’s work becomes increasingly complex. If he UCM It began with a slightly more realistic, earthly proposal and even with scientific support, the latest installments have already shown us the absolute magic and inhabitants of other worlds. Although in the comics it is easier to accept these drastic changes, temporary entanglements and unexpected resurrections, in the cinema it is a bit more complex.

The public seemed ready to see these aspects; you just have to remember the emotion that caused the appearance of Evan Peters, best known for playing Quicksilver in X-Men: Days of Future Past – 91%, on WandaVision. Unfortunately, the taste was short-lived, but allowed constant debate on this new idea of ​​opening parallel universes as Spider-Man: A New Universe successfully did – 100%. When the title of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was revealed, as well as the appearance of Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda, the arrival of this topic was practically confirmed to the UCM. Now it seems that a leak on the sequel indicates the visit to the famous Earth-616.

Casting Information for Doctor Strange Sequel: Sorcerer Supreme – 89% leaked, revealing an extra named “New Yorker 616”.

Raimi is exploring Earth-616 in Doctor Strange 2

RAIMI IS EXPLORING EARTH 616 IN DOCTOR STRANGE 2 OMG pic.twitter.com/q8kdTqKxCD – AjepArt (@AjepArts) May 6, 2021

This does not seem like an alteration, since the casting sheet is official and comes from the agency itself. Of course, this does not exactly confirm this, since it is not uncommon for these productions to use codes and references to Marvel to divert the attention of fans who always hope to find out everything long before the premiere in question.

Comic book fans have no problem understanding the mention of Earth-616But fans who have only seen the tapes may not be very clear about their importance. In the comics, one way to explain the changes of origin, powers and vital status of the characters is with the designation of the various Earths. Of course, although these stories are independent, on several occasions they collide by some peculiar event or action. In fact, it is not uncommon for this type of quasi-cosmic alterations to be provoked by characters so powerful that the action itself becomes an example of its scope.

But what is it exactly Earth-616? This is the original land of superheroes. That is, here the origins of the famous characters are developed as they were created by Stan Lee as we always knew them and long before having dark, revived or different personality versions. In fact, Earth-616 it follows the “normal” line that our reality has and follows the same historical events, such as the Second World War, the Fall of the Berlin Wall, etc.

To put in context, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has its own label as Earth-199999, and it is thus that some of the heroes had slight or radical changes in their origin. What Tony Stark, who was originally abducted during the Vietnam War, while the 2008 tape updates this by setting his abduction during the Afghanistan war. Another famous example is that of Wanda, who is originally a mutant, but who in Avengers: Age of Ultron – 75% present her to us as someone who obtained her powers through experiments. Of course, since Disney bought the rights to the mutants from Fox a balance has been sought and the series of WandaVision revealed to us that the character already had power before the experiments. Although we still do not know the real impact of the possible visit to Earth-616, it would definitely be interesting to see the heroes as they were originally conceived and it would even be a great opportunity to honor your own Stan Lee.

